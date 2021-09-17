He's an Orthodox Rabbi with a law degree. The digital strategist who serves as Manager to Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe. The Fox News Commentator with a disproportionately heavy set of fists.

Meet Sam (Shlomo Zalman) Bregman, a colorful and out-of-the-box addition to the Official Celebrity Boxing Pay-Per-View card in Miami on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021.

Nicknamed “The Fighting Rabbi” by Damon Feldman, CEO of Celebrity Boxing, there was initial talk and interest in pitting Bregman against noted actor Mark Wahlberg, who expressed preliminary interest in accepting the match, via the agency of Hollywood power brokers Mark Koch and Michael Pellegrino.

However, once Wahlberg as an opponent failed to materialize, Bregman was matched against Hazel “The Latin Lover” Roche, the Celebrity Boxing Heavyweight Champion with a record of 7-1.

An actor and community activist, the lone blemish on Hazel Roche’s boxing record came last year when he suffered a split-decision loss to “Terrible” Tim Witherspoon, the former professional boxer and two-time World Heavyweight Champion.

Despite his inexperience in the ring, and expecting to be outweighed by Roche by 50-60 pounds on fight night, there is great optimism that Bregman will perform admirably, owing to his high fitness level, physical strength, and natural punching power.

Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe, the boxing legend and Hall of Famer who is fighting Lamar Odom on the same card, assesses Bregman’s chances. “I think Sam is phenomenal. If you want the best, bet on Sam. It’s going to be a great fight. Sam is solid, he’s got those hard muscles … he’s going to bust him (Roche) up,” said Bowe.

Adds Damon Feldman, “Sam brings a ton of energy to the table, and his professional background is a perfect match for what Celebrity Boxing is all about. We are absolutely looking forward to his match.”

Fighting on the pay-per-view undercard of a boxing match between Riddick Bowe and former NBA basketball player Lamar Odom will provide Bregman, age 44, the opportunity to break stereotypes about Jewish athletes, as well as fulfill a childhood dream about stepping into the ring.

Bregman explains, “I’ve been a boxing fan all my life. I was 15 when Bowe defeated Holyfield for the first time. My teenage years are full of memories of Tyson, Foreman, and all the other greats of the 90’s. I’ve always wondered what it would feel like to have a ring walk, and to test myself in the ring. Now I’m going to find out.”

As one might expect from a full-time businessman, Bregman reports that training for his Celebrity Boxing match has been a challenge at times, what with his professional obligations as a digital strategist, his attorney work, and his commitments as a husband, father, and religious leader.

Nevertheless, to prepare for his match, Bregman has been running 5-8 miles a day for months, aside from vigorous boxing workouts, lifting weights, swimming, and receiving plenty of fight tips from a wide array of seasoned fighters, including professionals.

When asked if he regards himself as the underdog or favorite against Roche, Bregman was quick to respond, “I don’t get involved in that, but I’ll tell you this. I have significant pop with both hands. I can be slippery as well, and my cardio is phenomenal. If I catch him flush, he (Roche) is going to sleep.”

The match between Bregman and Roche will appear on the televised portion of the Pay-Per-View event on FITE TV, one of the premier global platforms for live sports and entertainment.

Age 44, Bregman is the CEO of Alpha Tribe Media, a full-service digital agency that specializes in building massive social media followings and communities that accelerate his clients’ influence.

Bregman is widely regarded as one of the rising stars in the world of online marketing, and has been labeled a “social media star” by the Huffington Post, Reddit, and other media outlets.

Bregman and his work have been featured hundreds of times in major media publications like Forbes, International Business Times, Bloomberg Radio, Huffington Post, Microsoft, BuzzFeed, Fast Company, Fox News Radio, Influencive, Jerusalem Post, Readers Digest, Bustle, Disrupt Magazine, and others.

The boxing world won’t know how good Bregman is until October 2nd, but given his track record of significant accomplishments in the spotlight, we doubt the moment will be too big for him.