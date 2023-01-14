Makar Sankranti is the annual Hindu festival that is commemorated with great fervour and enthusiasm by people across North India. Makar Sankranti 2023 will be commemorated on January 15. As the name suggests, Makar Sankranti is the day that the sun god transitions from the zodiac of Sagittarius (dhanu) to Capricorn (makara). Also celebrated as Maghi or Uttarayana, Makar Sankranti is considered to be a very auspicious time of the year. On this day, many Sankranti activities, like bathing, dressing up in new clothes, decorating the house with rangoli, etc., are all observed. As we prepare to celebrate Makar Sankranti 2023, people are sure to be on the lookout for new Makar Sankranti Rangoli Designs, easy-to-follow Makar Sankranti 2023 rangoli tutorials and unique Makar Sankranti rangoli to draw in their homes. Here are the top 5 Makar Sankranti Rangoli Patterns that will make you stand out and be ready for Makar Sankranti 2023! Makar Sankranti 2023 Dos & Don’ts for Good Luck, Health, Wealth & Prosperity.

This Easy-to-Follow Design That Will Make You Look Like a Pro

While we all aspire to have stunning rangoli designs, the skills are often hard to cultivate. This tutorial is sure to help you replicate a grand rangoli with minimal effort.

This Intricate Design for the Real-Life Rangoli Pros

If you are a pro-rangoli maker but are bored with the usual designs, this intricate work is just for you. This Makar Sankranti special design is sure to give you a happy challenge!

This Beautiful Design

Have you spent too much time mesmerised by the rangoli videos online? This is one such video, and with the right tools, you can actually recreate it as well!

This Stellar Design With Some Tools

Don't have all the tools to make rangoli easy? Well, what if you can use items lying around in your house? This video is perfect for those up for a challenge - a very easy challenge!

Go All Out for Makar Sankranti 2023!

The last design is a classic and will really add a pop of colour to your Makar Sankranti celebrations!

We hope these Rangoli designs help you to add some spark to Makar Sankranti 2023!

