Siblings Day is celebrated every year in some parts of the United States and Canada on April 10. The Siblings Day foundation was incorporated in 1997 and achieved non-profit status in 1999.

Sibling day is a celebration of the relationship between brothers and sisters. Many people give a gift, card or take their sibling out for a dinner on this day. As you celebrate Siblings Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated some unique gift ideas that you can gift to your brother or sister and make them feel special on this day. These 10 Quotes and Images Perfectly Describe the Precious Bond Between Sisters and Brothers.

Brother and Sister Figurine

The brother and sister figurine is a cute gift that will remind your sibling of you every time they look at it. It is available in different colours and depicts a cute bond between two siblings.

Board Games

In this total techie world, board games would be an interesting gift for your sibling to remind them of spending some quality time with you. Gift them some board games that will strengthen the bond between you two by spending time with each other.

World’s Okayest Brother Funny T-Shirt

This is one super trending gift for Siblings Day. You can gift this cute t-shirt to your brother to tell him that he is the world’s okayest brother. You can also get some T-shirts printed with some cool or funny quotes about your brother or sister to make it more personal.

The Wine Bottle Glass

If your sibling is a wine connoisseur, then this is surely the gift of their kind. Give them this wine bottle glass that can hold an entire bottle of wine in it and make their next party amazing with it.

Perfume/Cologne

If you know your sibling’s favourite fragrance, then this is one of the easiest gift options you have. Who doesn’t like to smell good? So, give them one of their favourite branded perfumes and make their day.

Sibling day is one of the lesser-known national days, but equally important as it celebrates the relationship between brothers and sisters. Celebrate this day with your siblings by giving them a gift that they would cherish for a lifetime. Wishing everyone Happy Siblings Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).