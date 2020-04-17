Story of 20 Year Old Vaibhav Viraj, Top Marketing Stragiest From India

Vaibhav Viraj (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vaibhav Viraj is one of the topmost Social Media Influencer of his generation. He started his digital marketing career at the age of 18. He is best known for Youtube, Facebook, Instagram Ads. At such a young age he has good experience in a digital Marketer and founder of "DARK DIGITAL MEDIA" from Delhi, India.

As the young digital influencer, he earns to encourage & inspire the youth; It's a good start along with a new opportunity for him because of his skill and ability.

Coming from a small town, it took time for him to understand the fundamental of digital Marketing and now he is running fast toward his goal. He started working as a freelancer at the age of 18. We wish him good luck in the future.