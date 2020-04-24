The Brothers Duo Started Their Entrepreneurial Journey in Advertising Field and Later Found a News Venture to Eradicate Fake News

Shekhawat Brothers (Photo Credit: File Image)

Just to make sure that real doesn’t gets rarest, this enthusiastic duo of “Shekhawat Brothers” proved that successful entrepreneurs have no age limit. Starting their careers from mere $5 and making millions out of their first startup and to stop all these fake and fictitious news ,they initiated to contribute their bit to society by providing authentic and real news by means of Sinceindependence.com.

Sinceindependence.com is an online portal which provides both English Hindi news platforms. It aims at providing real and exclusive news across the world. It is a multi-purpose media platform that targets all news genre from travel and fashion, lifestyle, finance, politics, sports, both national and international, reagardless of the countries origin or religious belief. With around 100K followers on Since Independence’s facebook page ( English and Hindi) it is creating an impact on the audience. It’s 82% of the users come from searches.

Idea of Sinceindependence.com popped up in their heads in the beginning of the year 2018. When there was so much fake, biased and forged news overflowing on media portals to generate revenues, promotions, self profit, fame, power. To stop all this, these youngsters took an initiative to start a media house with a plan to provide authentic, unbiased and genuine platform for the viewers. On 10th of October 2018, this idea turned into journey, an unstoppable journey to express reality.

EARLY LIFE AND CAREER

Actual Journey of Yogendra Singh Shekhawat and Tarun Singh Shekhawat started in the year 2015. At very young age of 23 years and 20 years respectively, they commenced being entrepreneur from their first startup named Radialrust Technologies and Media Services Pvt. Ltd. with a mere capital of $5 without taking any financial from family, but during this journey their family was their utmost support system. Starting a Digital Marketing Software Developing Company in a world full of competitors was not so easy, but their hard work and determination paid them off with flying colours and their company achieved new heights. Built on their skills, dedication and by burning midnight oil.

This Power Pact Duo of Brothers have a beautiful balance of; business companionship and Friendship, Dedication and liveliness, Keenness and Calmness, which makes this pact full of understanding and support for each other through thick and thin times.

This Power Pact Duo has Yogendra Singh Shekhawat (born January 13, 1991) He is a technophile entrepreneur, who has experienced multiple failures before gaining such triumph. He Graduated from Amity University, Noida in the year of 2014. He did his B-Tech in the field of Electronics and Communication. He has a different perspective of analysing things around him and gets keen to learn and know about it. He loves experimenting new things and is a complete treasure of knowledge, kindness and humanity. He is a Gem, enlightening lives around him, as people around him quoted.

Whereas, Tarun Singh Shekhawat (born November 22, 1995) He is born with expertise in finance, this young entrepreneur gave up his College days to built this empire. He Graduated from St. Wilfred College, Jaipur in the year of 2017, did his bachelor’s in commerce and now is pursuing for law from same college. He has sharp accounting skills and a calculative mind. Carries a positive and confident personality, tries to give his best into everything. He is benevolent, witty and takes care of people around him very well, as people around him quoted.

In our Conversation with the founders, they shared their aim and thought behind developing this news portal, are the great lines “*Give Back to the World at least what we have Received”* So to eradicate these fake news, we have developed Sinceindependence.com to provide unprejudiced and genuine news to people from trustworthy sources. We initially started with a mere staff of 4 members in our team, but now our team has over 20 aspiring youngsters devoted to provide trustworthy news to its readers. As we are new in this field and like every field, it has its own challenges to be faced and many other thriving adversaries, but we are determined and filled with hope of positivity. It’s our responsibility to provide real news to millions of readers around the globe who are following our sites and pages. Soon we’ll be launching our mobile app for both IOS and Android for better and convenient user experience. We are also working on our graphical user interface to provide a better reading experience, as people are moving towards digitalisation.

Our team go through every news personally so that there is no scope of fraudulent and artificial news. Our attempt is to strike a balance between satire and conventional news. Truth is the ultimate power our mission is to stay on the righteous track by providing ethical news and fighting back against fake news, without any fear or favour. Being trustworthy news portal for news updates in and around the world. With the attendant rise in online consumption of news and news-related content, the niche media websites have raised in the past few years. As we see the era of digital media is increasing and our 70% users are mobile users. Everyone wants to know the facts behind the news on the tips. So we are more focusing over to make it more ease for the users. We always see what our competitors are doing and how we can stand beyond them. For us, we see this field as a great opportunity besides the print and TV. We bring views in addition to news and that is attractive to readers. The fact that we don’t have any specific ideology means that readers can be exposed to a wide variety of views. We are currently working on the ways to montetize our platform and it is the need of the hour. Till now we are getting positive response from our users but if you are in the public eye, it should be considered normal to be critiqued. It is a new space and will take some getting used to. Gradually, people will be attracted to our content because we are not going to use the same predictable and boring devices and formats like mainstream news channels.