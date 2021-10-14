The “I Success” galas continue their global ascension and are marking another success in the international journey. After Dubai, Cannes, and Venice, the event reached the "home of those away from home" who are living their life on another level: Monaco, a world leader in business.

The fourth edition of the” I Success International Awards” was held at the beginning of October 2021 at the invitation of Flavia Covaciu and Oana Irimia, the founders of this unique “I Success” concept. This special invitation was addressed to those who achieved success by following their dreams, intuition, and vocation, to celebrate and reward their achievements.

17 WINNERS, ON THE “I SUCCESS” LIST

Seventeen prizes were awarded at the gala and this was the highlight of the event. Behind the successes, however, are fascinating personalities and life stories, which can always be inspiring for those around you. In this regard, prizes were awarded to a diverse range of industries, from cryptocurrencies, business, art, communication health, football, or beauty.

The event brought together successful people from different areas, and once again, the “I Success Awards” was once again the perfect environment for networking and contributed to the development of future partnerships.

I SUCCESS AWARDS, PREMIERE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE JURY

Eduard Irimia, President of the “I Success “ Jury, producer of the “I Success Awards Gala” and CEO of SuperFilm Studios, announced, for the first time in Monaco, the launch of a unique concept in sports and entertainment. Known as the founder and CEO of the Superkombat Fighting Championships, Eduard Irimia wants to take the fighting galas to another level!

The new format will be launched in Dubai, as part of a major event that will bring investors from around the world to create a super wrestling league. It is an innovative concept that will unite sports and the cryptocurrency field. How exactly? Through a partnership with Welthee Invest, a Romanian online platform for virtual currency investments, founded by Cristian Voaideș, and is targeting those who understand that the crypto market is the future for new financial freedom. Cristian Voaideș was the guest of honor and was awarded at the “I Success” Monaco Gala.

Superkoin aims to discover stories, from talented people to entrepreneurs to promote their business ideas from start-ups to real international successes. All this is possible by using the tools provided by Superkoncept, a project initiated by Eduard Irimia and supported by SuperFilm Studios, I Success, and Forbes Monaco. Another important moment during the Monaco gala was the announcement of the Forbes Monaco cover which will feature the story of the Welthee Invest creator, Cristian Voaideș.

THE I SUCCESS CONCEPT: PROMOTER OF A WORLD IN CONTINUOUS MOVEMENT

Always up to date with the present, I Success is an active promoter of the industries that are growing among business people and not only. Investments in cryptocurrencies today are attracting more and more Romanians, who actively participate in the creation of tomorrow's future.

For this purpose, on the I Success stage, Cristian Voaideș presented two other Romanian projects, meant to facilitate our access to the current revolutionary transaction: Weenvest and TokHit.

While Weenvest is an online platform where with the help of Weelthee investment technology you can invest in real estate and innovative projects. TokHit is the first social network that allows the creation of NFT’s in a fast, creative, and at low costs effective way.

THE I SUCCESS EVENT: INSPIRING STORIES

I Success Awards means more than awards and entertainment. The concept aims with every opportunity to raise the alarm about problems that can be more easily solved when the right people find out about them.

In this sense, among the guests of the Monaco gala and a prize winner, was the president of the ASPERA Foundation, Alina Munteanu, a manager who wants to revolutionize the Romanian health system, through modern therapies that are meant to help children diagnosed with genetic disorders. A gesture as noble as it is necessary, taking into account that in Romania are born, every year, approximately eight thousand children with these types of diseases.

The International Center was created from zero to offer access to treatment and support for the families that are struggling with these problems. Now, Alina Munteanu wants to expand ASPERA services to reach as many of those who need them.

GRACE BIAN, I SUCCESS EXCELLENCE AWARD

Because each I Success gala is also a perfect opportunity to pay tribute to exceptional results, Grace Bian, inventor, and philanthropist, was awarded the "Excellence in Health Care and Life Sciences" prize.

President of the I Success Committee in the UK and China, Grace Bian has made a name for herself by connecting and providing deals for global organizations around the world. Its investment strategy focuses on three main areas: health care, renewable energy, and modular social housing, all of which are projects that ensure a better world.

JESSICA CHAIJAYA, A NAME ASSOCIATED WITH THE SKINCARET OF THE HOLLYWOOD STARS

Among the winners of the Monaco gala was Jessica Chaijaya, an entrepreneur and, above all, an international expert in skincare. Her journey in the beauty industry started from innovative facial treatments to the development of her herbal-based luxury line, which fights the most diverse skin problems and more.

The quality of the products designed by Jessica also convinced Hollywood stars, such as Victoria Beckham, Madonna, or Eva Longoria to use it.

THE I SUCCESS AWARDS WRITE HISTORY ... FROM HISTORICAL PLACES

Because the decor must always be tailored for the guests, the I Success Awards are organized in places where refinement and elegance go hand in hand. The last event was no exception: a palace in Monaco, listed as a historical monument, hosted it. This is the Hermitage, a five-star, Belle Epoque-style hotel, located in Monte Carlo, the Principality touristic hot spot. It was the perfect place, where distinguished guests could experience comfort at the highest, and from where they could enjoy all that Monaco has to offer.

The event was hosted by the famous Max Mantovani.

“THE VOICE OF THE PRINCIPALITY OF MONACO” AT THE I SUCCESS AWARDS

The last edition of “ I Success Awards” was honored to have the live music of Alan Landry, nicknamed "The Voice of the Principality of Monaco". Pianist and singer, Alan is one of the most appreciated artists in the world. He became famous for the energy and brilliance that he gives to all the events were he attends. Throughout his career, Alan Landry has more than four thousand songs in his repertoire and performed in front of international personalities such as Beyonce, Bill Gates, Billy Joel, or Mariah Carey.

On the shelf with his trophies received in time for his achievements, Alan Landry has now added a new award as a token of appreciation, from the I Success team.

“I SUCCESS AWARDS” CONTINUES THE JOURNEY!

The “ I Success Awards” founders are promising more successful events, in as many essential places as possible, not only in Europe but around the globe.

London, Paris, Ibiza, New York, Miami or Tokyo are destinations that will be conquered, in the future, by the concept that was born nine years ago which originated with the desire of Oana Irimia and Flavia Covaciu, the entrepreneurs that wanted that success stories to be known al over the world.

The Monaco event was presented by Forbes Monaco, in co-production with SuperFilm Studios. The complete list of the winners of the I Success Awards October 2021 is the following: