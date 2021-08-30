Motivational speaker and social media influencer Cody Padrino is a testament that, at times, one's biggest obstacle can turn into their biggest blessing.

Born Cody Concepcion, the inspiring personality hails from New York City andCody Padrino has Puerto Rican and European heritage. Despite being raised in faith by his loving parents and attending Catholic school, the young man had a rough past, which led to him being incarcerated.

While in prison, Cody learned many important life lessons. Instead of feeling defeated, he used the life-changing albeit devastating experience as a motivation to change for the better and made the commitment to turn his life around.

Thus, he embarked on an incredible journey of self-improvement and redemption. He focused on fitness and committed himself to practice a healthy lifestyle. He also returned to his faithful roots and started mentoring the youth.

Soon enough, he realized that he could create a more significant impact and help more people by sharing his story. So, after getting out of jail, Cody immediately worked on his mission, and that was when he decided to become a motivational speaker.

What makes him stand out is his unique mindset. He believes that to become the best version of themselves; one has to work on their physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health. As a result, he has made a name as a fitness guru, life coach, and role model, advocating for holistic improvement.

In his speaking engagements, he uses his personal story of overcoming adversity to give hope and uplift his audience. The relatable character has effectively captured the hearts of his listeners by being a testament that no matter how big a person's problem is, they always have the capability to overcome it. What matters is their perseverance and strong faith.

To connect with his audience more, he created the YouTube account Cody Padrino. The channel features lifestyle videos that tackle health and fitness, travel, and even prison stories. Due to his candid and truthful presentations, he has expanded his reach and impressively amassed a following of over 41,000 followers.

The influencer now resides in Miami, Florida, and loves traveling around the world in his spare time. On top of that, he is a certified adrenaline junkie who loves to skydive.

Some of his most notable adventures include his travel to the Maldives last year, where he met Roberta Mancino, an Italian skydiver, base jumper, wingsuit flyer, and international model. He also recently came from a trip to the Parque Nacional dos Lençóis Maranhenses in Brazil, where he skydived with free-fly world champions Greg Crozier and Karine Joly.

In the future, Cody Padrino hopes to inspire more people, especially the youth. He remains steadfast in his commitment to becoming the best version of himself, and alongside that, he wishes to create a lasting and profound impact on his followers and audience all around the world.