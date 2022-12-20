Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar Narang is fond of traveling and recently she posted several pictures and videos of exploring different places in Africa with her friends. She has shared an amazing video of enjoying the view of Masai Mara game reserve in Kenya from a hot air balloon. Ramya Pandian Vacays in Vietnam, Shares Trip Pictures on Instagram.

She can be seen enjoying watching leopards trying to stalk impalas or female lions lazing and enjoying their sundowner. From African elephants and leopards to mesmerising landscapes, the actress' Instagram handle is filled up with the memories from her recent visit. Sara Ali Khan Opts To Travel by Train To Make ‘Sadupyog’ of Her Time, Watch the Actress Sing Her Rhymes in This Insta Reel.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Koppikar Narang (@isha_konnects)

Talking about her experience, she says: "Africa is the most beautiful continent on the planet. From the hidden gems across the land, vast mountains and oceans, wildlife, and the friendliest people, Africa has been a really rich experience." And she concludes by adding: "There's nothing better than being this close and involved with nature. We had a ton of fun taking in the sights and sounds of the rich wildlife from close quarters."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2022 09:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).