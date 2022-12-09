Sara Ali Khan recently opted to travel by train and a rickshaw after to save time for her busy schedule. Surrounded by her team, the actress wore blue traditional clothing and a mask while standing in the middle of a crowded train compartment. As usual she even came up with a little bit of poetry to pass the time. Sara Ali Khan Shares the Sweetest Birthday Post for Grandmother Sharmila Tagore on Instagram.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)