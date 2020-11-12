The entire country is gearing up to celebrate the festival of Diwali 2020. Starting today with Vasu Baras, the five-day festival of Diwali will go on till November 16 this year. But along with Diwali, starts another major festival of India, the Rann Utsav in Kutch, Gujarat. The three-month long cultural festival of Kutch begins in the white desert of Rann of Kutch today, November 12, 2020. With the pandemic, people are not so sure about travelling again. But don't you worry, as we have got you all details about how to reach there, where to stay and how to enjoy the festival amid the pandemic. Read on to know all details about Rann Utsav 2020. From Virtual Tours to Flights to Nowhere, How The Idea of Traveling is Changing Amid The Pandemic.

What is Rann Utsav?

Rann Utsav is an annually organised carnival in the expanse of white desert of the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. There are folk dances, musical concerts and a tent city is set up for three months in the winter season. With colourful artefacts, local crafts, cultural programmes and delicious local food, Rann Utsav is a splendid beauty that shines against the backdrop of White salt desert. Scenic Photos of the White Desert Land in Gujarat At Different Times of the Day.

Rann Utsav 2020 Dates

Rann Utsav goes on for typically three months. This year it begins on November 12, 2020 and will go on till 28th February 2021.

How to Reach Rann Utsav?

By train: To reach Rann of Kutch, the nearest spot is to reach Bhuj. The city is well-connected by trains from major cities in India.

By air: You can also take a flight to Bhuj and then drive for about 53 kms to reach Kutch. You can also take a flight to Ahmedabad which is well-connected to major cities in India by air. The distance between Ahmedabad and Kutch is over 300 kms so it would take about 5 to 6 hours of drive to reach Rann of Kutch from Ahmedabad.

By road: There are several state transport buses which are well-connected to Bhuj. You can also alternately drive down till Kutch if you have your own vehicle.

Where to Stay in Rann of Kutch?

A tent city of approximately 400 tents is set up on the bordering village which serves accommodation to all visitors. There are premium tents, AC and Non-Ac deluxe tent set up here. All of these tents have attached bathrooms and a facility of heater and AC due to the change in temperatures during day and night. All the details are given on Rann Utsav's website.

One can also stay in the villages nearby, since the tents within the premises can get costly. If you have your own vehicle, you can stay outside in the village where there are several accomodation facilities as well, in time of the Rann Utsav. But you will have to take a long ride to reach the tent city.

Check Video of the Tent City Setup for Rann Utsav:

Rann of Kutch desert carnival is one of the unique festivals in India which sees an amalgamation of local crafts, culture and the colourful beauty. Not to miss out on the vast expanses of plain, white salt desert which illuminate most beautifully on the full moon nights. Before you make your bookings, ensure that all the safety protocols and sanitation of the place is being followed well. Have safe travels.

