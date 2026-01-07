Kullu, January 7: As the cold wave tightens its grip across North India, fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu delighted tourists, who had flocked to the picturesque place. Tourists enjoy the season's fresh snowfall at Rohtang Pass as snow blankets the mountains, transforming the region into a winter spectacle and offering breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks. Ali, a tourist from Bhopal, praised the locals for their helpful attitude and said the place is very secure.

"The weather is very good. We are enjoying it a lot. The locals are very helpful. If you are coming here, it is very safe. There is no risk. The weather is also good," Ali told ANI. However, tourists have not come here only to enjoy the snow; many also plan to take part in adventure activities. Arshad, a first-time tourist from Delhi, said he plans to try several activities, including ziplining and ATV biking, and is eager to explore more adventure options. Himachal Pradesh Weather News: IMD Says No Change as Dry Spell Continues; Tourists and Locals Await Snowfall.

"It is my first experience here I am very happy to be here We are going to Sissu and Koksar ...We will see more snowfall, we will enjoy more and will do zipline and ATV biking There are many activities, we will see what else we will get. The weather is very good. If you want to see snowfall, you must come in December or January. I would like to give this message to the tourists, if you want to see snowfall, then there is no better place than Manali. You can see snowfall, mountains and you will get all the activities related to snow," Arshad told ANI. School Holidays Extended Across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana Amid Cold Wave; What You Need to Know.

Meanwhile, Mayank, a tourist from Pune, said that although the snowfall at Rohtang Pass was not very heavy, but he had a good time. "We came from Pune for the snowfall experience. We are very close to the Atal Tunnel, but we couldn't go ahead... We thought we would get a lot of snowfall but we didn't. It's not very thick but it's a good experience. Tourism is good. I really loved Himachal. We will click a lot of photos and videos," Mayank told ANI.

