Shimla, January 7: The dry spell continued across Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting no significant change in weather conditions over the next several days. Tourists, local residents, farmers, and orchardists are all anxiously awaiting snowfall and rain. According to weather department data, December last year turned out to be among the driest in the past 125 years, ranking as the sixth driest December. The situation has continued into January as well. The IMD has stated that there is no likelihood of rainfall or snowfall in the state for at least the next five days. While temperatures remain near normal, the prolonged dry conditions have raised concerns among locals.

Despite pleasant weather attracting tourists, many visitors are disappointed by the lack of snowfall. Deepak Nagar, a tourist from Delhi, while speaking to ANI in Shimla on Wednesday, said that there is no scope for snowfall at present. "So far this time, there has been no snowfall. The last time I was here, around the same time in 2020, there was snowfall. At present, there is no chance of snow. In Delhi, the sun does not feel pleasant, but here the sunshine is visible, and everything looks clear and normal. It feels good, but still, we are waiting for snow," he said. School Holidays Extended Across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana Amid Cold Wave; What You Need to Know.

Meanwhile, local residents, farmers, and orchardists are increasingly concerned about the impact of the dry spell on agriculture, horticulture, and water availability. A local resident, speaking to ANI, said that heavy rainfall could be damaging, as it will result in crop losses and water shortages. "In the past days, there was very heavy rainfall, which caused massive damage. Houses collapsed, fields were washed away, roads were damaged, orchards were destroyed, and there was loss of life. In areas such as Seraj in Mandi district, many houses and livestock were swept away. Since November, there has been no rain. Ideally, there should have been rain in October so that crops like peas and wheat could be sown. In the coming time, this will lead to crop losses and even inflation, causing hardships for people," a local said.

"Earlier, even in areas without snowfall, there used to be frost during these days, but now even that is missing. I came from the Narkanda side this morning, and even in the higher regions, the roads are completely dry. Usually, there would be ice formation by now. Farmers and orchardists will face difficulties if the minimum chilling hours required for apple crops are not met. Crops like wheat and peas are harvested around April, and potatoes are sent to markets, but water scarcity may become a serious issue in the future," he added.

Providing a detailed weather update, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Senior Scientist at the IMD's Himachal Pradesh Meteorological Centre, told ANI that the weather remained clear across the state during the past 24 hours. "Dense fog was reported during the morning hours in some areas such as Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sundernagar in Mandi district, Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district, and areas bordering Punjab in Kangra. The visibility, around 100 metres, was recorded in Bilaspur. Shallow fog was also reported in Una," Sharma said. He added that minimum temperatures were recorded below freezing in several regions. North India Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Likely To Grip the Region Over Next 7 Days, Says IMD; Check Details.

"The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo in the Lahaul-Spiti district at -9.4 degrees Celsius. Solan recorded a minimum of -1.1 degrees, Manali -1.5 degrees, while Narkanda and Kufri also recorded sub-zero temperatures. Shimla recorded a minimum temperature of around 1.5 degrees Celsius. Overall, minimum and maximum temperatures across the state are near normal," he said. "The weather is likely to remain clear across Himachal Pradesh till January 12. During this period, dense fog is likely in the early morning or evening hours in districts such as Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Paonta Sahib, and the Baddi area. A dense fog alert has been issued for these regions. Cold wave conditions may also develop in Kangra and Chamba districts during the early morning hours."Sharma further stated.

He clarified that since the second week of October last year, the state has largely remained dry. "After the withdrawal of the monsoon, dry conditions have prevailed. November and December were dry, and at present, no strong weather systems are forecast to bring rainfall or snowfall. Only light snowfall has been recorded in the higher reaches of Kullu district and high-altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti." According to the IMD, frost conditions can develop in many plains and mid-hill areas where early-morning temperatures remain below 4°C. "There will be no major change in temperatures over the next three days, though a slight rise in minimum temperatures is expected after January 9," Sharma added.

