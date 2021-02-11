New Delhi, February 10: Incredible winter scenery with majestic snow-capped peaks, a plethora of activities and amazingly warm comforting food always make winter in Switzerland a good idea. A popular skiing destination, Switzerland surprises travellers by the abundant and diverse thrilling winter sports (some available all year round at the perennial snow peaks) which guarantee plenty of fun and action.

Here are a few activities to get your adrenaline pumping in the snow in Switzerland-

1. Tobogganing in Grindelwald

Tobogganing in Grindelwald (Photo Credits: YouTube)

If high speed is your idea of fun, a toboggan run is an experience you cannot miss. You can find your adrenaline fix as you ride downhill, navigating the crazy curves of different mountain peaks. The longest toboggan run in Europe - Big Pintenfritz is an absolute must for sledding fans. The route is 15 kilometres long with a vertical descent of 1,600 meters -- starting from Faulhorn sledding down to Grindelwald.

2. Dog Sled

Dog Sled (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Embark on an adventure filled journey with a ride towed by professional sled dogs. This year-round activity, suitable for all ages, is an amazing addition to any Swiss winter experience. It can be an ideal activity for people with reduced mobility. The moment when you experience the sled dogs' speed, strength, and endurance will simply take your breath away. And of course, there's always time for a cuddle with these loyal four-legged friends.

3. Olympia Bobrun St. Moritz

Olympia Bobrun St. Moritz (Photo Credits: Official stmoritz website)

A bobsleigh track located in the Engadin Valley is the world's oldest and the only natural ice bob run still in operation. This 75-second ride is an absolute speed thrill as you touch 135km/hr moving downhill. First Water Skiing Instructor in Kashmir Imparts Professional Training to Youth in Dal Lake.

4. Ice Climbing in Gstaad

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The frozen waterfall in Gstaad offers enthusiastic ice climbers with an adventure-packed challenge. The icy obstacles on the mountain walls not only put climbers to test but also gives them an adrenaline kick like no other. This is suitable for trained climbers in the company of local mountain guides. Depending on the ice conditions, climbers can choose to visit Col du Pillon at the waterfall in Les Diablerets; the Geltenschuss, or the Tungelschuss waterfalls at the Lauenensee lake and the Burgfalle waterfall in Gsteig.

5. Snowbiking

Snowbiking (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Snowbiking is a fusion of the best things from different sports together- Biking from motorbiking or cycling, Carving from skiing, Cruising from casual motorcycling! With few basic techniques, snowbiking is an easy to learn sport! Two short skis on the ski boots, with a comfortable seat and handlebar -- and you are all set to enjoy your ride.

6. Snowtubing in Zermatt

Snowtubing in Zermatt (Photo Credits: Official zermatt.ch website)

At Matterhorn Glacier Paradise, one can enjoy snow tubing in the snow all year round! But it gets better in winter as you glide across the slope with fresh snow. The altitude of 3883 meters takes this adventure to the next level. Air-filled round tubes are available for free on Klein Matterhorn. You simply make yourself comfortable in one of the tubes, hold on to the handles, and off you go, zooming down the slope. What could be more fun! Switzerland Is Top Snow Holiday Destination Choice for Indians.

7. Snowshoe and Winter Hiking

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: PxHere)

Switzerland is the home to some of the most beautiful natural landscapes, sometimes, best experienced on foot! If you thought hiking was a seasonal activity, wait till you give snowshoe and winter hiking a try. Snowshoe hiking gives you a chance to discover the magic of snow-covered forests and hills, with a large network of trails that you can choose to explore the most pristine side of the country!

8. Peak walk at Glacier 3000

Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The Peak walk at Glacier 3000 is your ultimate snow fix! Feel the excitement as you stand at the Glacier 3000 viewpoint and look across the world's first suspension bridge that connects 2 mountain peaks! Suspended at a height of 3000 metres above sea level, the highlight of this glacier adventure offers stunning views of the Alps. The impressive visual of grand peaks like the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc, Eiger, Monch and Jungfrau greets people who dare to walk across the 107-metre long bridge.

Glacier 3000 is also home to the alpine coaster - the highest toboggan run in the world, the snow bus -- which takes you for a ride over the glacier and a dog sled ride -- pulled by huskies.

