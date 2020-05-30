Yosemite National Park Stunning Pics and Videos Prove Why People Cannot Wait to Visit California After Its Reopening

Yosemite National Park photos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Yosemite National Park, one of the most famous tourist spots in California is ready to open its doors after months of shutdown. The exact dates for when Yosemite National Park will open have not been revealed yet but the plans are in for June. The park drafted a plan to ensure social distancing is followed and not all the sections of this 1,200 square miles will be open soon. Since the last few weeks a lot of people are searching online for "Yosemite National Park Reopening" and if you too are missing it too much, then we have got you some wonderful pictures and videos from the extremely amazing touristy location. Yosemite National Park Reopening Date: Know About The Newly-Planned Guidelines to Ensure Social Distancing in National park in California.

Yosemite National Park is bounded by the beautiful forests covering an area of 3,029 km. Recognized as the World Heritage Site in 1984, the park has some beautiful views of granite cliffs, waterfalls, clear streams, giant sequoia groves, lakes, mountains, meadows, glaciers. Needless to say, it offers stunning biological diversity. Over 4 million people are said to pay a visit to Yosemite every year! It happens to be the largest habitat blocks in Sierra Nevada. The place is famous for its high concentration waterfalls, beautiful valley views, crystal clear lakes, a diverse range of hiking trails and vast meadows. Yosemite National Park Reclaimed by Animals As Humans Continue to Stay at Home Due to Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Beautiful Videos).

Pictures and Videos of Yosemite National Park

Sound of Nature

A Hiker's Delight

Nature Resides Here!

Breathtaking Views

Such Lovely Reflection

Wallpaper Views Everywhere

Colours of Nature

A Trip Through The Park

We know you would be missing visiting the place a bit too much, but it is in our own safety right now to stay indoors until everything is a bit safer to move out. We hope the above pictures and videos for now help you to revel at its beauty virtually.