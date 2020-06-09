Yosemite National Park in California Reopening Date is June 11; Know All About The New Reservation System and Guidelines to Follow Social Distancing

Yosemite Park reopening (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Yosemite National Park, one of the most sought tourist spots in California is all set to open up this week. After about two and a half months of closure, the park will open its door to visitors for camping from June 11. Although, there will be a lot of changes in the admission process, as they plan to limit the number of visitors by half. Everyone will have to make a reservation online to keep a tab on the number of visitors coming in to ensure social distancing. The park reopens at 7 am on Thursday, June 11 and just two days left, read on to know how to do the reservations today. From June 5, the park already opened for those who have Half Dome permits.

The phased reopening plan for the park was submitted in the last week of May. The new guidelines suggest a change in rules for visiting some areas of the park. Facemasks are necessary. Camping too will be available but not all the food and drinks may be offered. The Tioga Road passing through Tuolumne Meadows, for those who want to take a drive through the park will open on June 15. One will have to take a day-use pass for the same.

How to Make Online Reservations?

For day-use passes in the month of June and July, the reservations can be made on recreation.gov starting today. 80% of the day-use reservations are available from Tuesday, 7 am. The remaining 20% will be available two-days ahead of your reservation. Tickers are not transferable and cancellations can be made up 72 hours in advance. Credit cards will be the only form of payment. Yosemite National Park Stunning Pics and Videos Prove Why People Cannot Wait to Visit California After Its Reopening.

As per the plan, daily access to 1,700 vehicles will be allowed. For overnight vehicles, the number is 1,900. Visitors will have to show the proof of their passes at the entrance. Good thing being, a pass can be used for seven days.

Yosemite is among the top-visited national parks attracting over 4 millions of visitors every year. Cicely Muldoon, the park's acting superintendent said in a statement, "There is no place like Yosemite, and we can't wait to welcome visitors back. It's going to be a different kind of summer, and we will continue to work hand in hand with our gateway communities to protect community health and restore access to Yosemite National Park." The park closed its doors in March due to Coronavirus pandemic. With the summer months, a peak time for visiting, people are eagerly waiting for the parks to reopen.