Yosemite National Park Reopening Date: Know About The Newly-Planned Guidelines to Ensure Social Distancing in National park in California

The Coronavirus lockdown has forced people to sit at homes from months now. The duration may differ from country to country, but overall people are tired to within their homes. They cannot wait for places to reopen so they can go out and refresh. People in the US are waiting for their parks to reopen to enjoy the spring and summer days. A lot of people are searching online for the reopening date of Yosemite National Park in California. "Yosemite National Park Reopening" is one of the most used search terms. And in this article, we give you the answers along with the guidelines one will have to follow when the park opens, which is likely in June, if California comes in stage-three category.

The Yosemite National Park has been closed since March 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The famous landmark in Nevada sees millions of tourists coming in every year. But when the park opens, the numbers will be much limited as they plan to reduce the capacity of entries by almost 50%. The exact date of when the parks will open is not yet given but the plans are in early June. Although, the park won't open until California moves in the stage-three of the reopening, which includes nonessential travel.

What Are The Guidelines of Visiting Yosemite National Park?

As per reports in LA Times, there will be a limit of visitors by half to allow for social distancing. Day visitors can book their trips in advance, as per draft of the reopening plan. Lodging and some of the campgrounds would reopen. There is likely be a change of rules for visiting the areas of Tunnel View, Bridal Veil Fall, Lower Yosemite Fall, Yosemite Village, Curry Village, Glacier Point, Wawona, Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and park entrances which are overcrowded usually.

Tourists can make their reservations at recreation.gov. They will have to pay the $35 entrance fees in advance to avoid contact with the personnel at the park. The vehicles that can enter the park would be 3,600 per day. Overnight visitors of 1,900 are allowed. Shuttle services in the Yosemite valley will be suspended. Food services will be adapted to keeping visitors at some distance. The restrooms will be cleaned twice a day. The plan is to reopen Half Dome cables by June 5 permits for which would be in 48-hour lottery.