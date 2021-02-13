Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo are one of the most adorable couples and have managed to capture the attention of the entire world with their love for each other. The two are never shy of displaying their affection for one another and always bring a smile to every face when seen together as their story is one of commitment, which is a rarity nowadays. So we take a look beautiful love story of the greatest footballer of all-time and a daughter of a supermarket owner. Lionel Messi and Family Images & HD Wallpapers Celebrating Titles Won With Barcelona.

The two met each other as kids in 1996 when Antonella's cousin and Lionel Messi's friend from Newell's Old Boys youth academy, Lucas Scaglia, began spending time in Rosario. Both of them spend a lot of time together on the shores of the Parana River and at just nine years of age, the future Barcelona star was already head over heels for Antonella.

The two became close friends as kids but were separated as Lionel Messi, with his father moved to Catalonia to start his footballing journey at heavyweights Barcelona. While Messi began on the road of greatness, Antonella in that time was in a relationship with another Rosario neighbour, one that lasted three years.

Both Messi and Antonella remained apart for years but were reunited through tragedy as after the death of a close friend, the Barcelona man traveled back to Argentina to be by her side and it was when their relationship progressed. However, the two decided to keep it private and it wasn’t known until 2009 when on Catalan channel TV3, the Barcelona star revealed that he had a girlfriend back in Argentina.

Following this, Antonella was seen attending several of the Argentine’s games and after the 2010 World Cup eventually moved in with Lionel Messi. In November 2012, the couple welcomed their first child together Thiago and three years later the Barcelona man confirmed that there are expecting their second child Mateo, born on September 11, 2015.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 in a huge ceremony in the Argentine’s hometown of Rosario which was attended by several footballing superstars around the world and the year later the couple welcomed their third and youngest son Ciro.

It was evident that Leo Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo were destined to be together and have one of a kind love story. The Argentine always knew that he loved her, and she had the sufficient patience to wait for him.

