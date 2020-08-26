Lionel Messi is reportedly keen on ending his nearly two-decade spell at Barcelona as on Tuesday, the Argentine notified the club’s hierarchy of his decision to leave ion the summer. The 33-year-old has a contract with the Spaniards until 2021, but he believes that a clause allows him to leave for free. So as Messi’s time at the Catalan club is seemingly coming to an end, we take a look at some of the pictures of the Argentine maestro with his family in Barcelona colours. Lionel Messi to Leave Barcelona: List of Titles Won By Argentine Maestro at the Catalan Club.

Lionel Messi joined Barcelona as a 13-year-old and over the years has led the Catalan giants to establish themselves as a European powerhouse once again. In his 16 years as a professional footballer, the Argentine has won a total, of 34 titles, which include 10 La Liga’s and four UEFA Champions League honours. Lionel Messi and Barcelona Future: Here’s What Lies Ahead for the Club and Argentine Footballer if He Departs Camp Nou This Summer.

The 33-year-old has also won six Ballon d’Or and Golden Boot honours during his time at the Catalans. With Messi calling an end to his time at the Catalans here are some photos of him and his family while lifting trophies with Barcelona.

Sixth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi With His Family (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Spanish Super Cup Triumph

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Apr 22, 2018 at 4:51am PDT

Fourth Champions League

View this post on Instagram Campeonesssssss !!!!!!!!!! Vamossss carajooooo A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jun 6, 2015 at 2:48pm PDT

Golden Boot

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Instagram/ Lionel Messi)

Another La Liga

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on May 23, 2015 at 1:34pm PDT

Ballon d'Or Celebrations

Lionel Messi and

Champions

Manchester City have been tipped as the favourites to sign Lionel Messi if he decides to leave Barcelona in the summer. The Catalans have reportedly set an asking price for the Argentine. The 33-year-old himself is interested in playing for the Premier League side due to their connections with Barcelona.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).