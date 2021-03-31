Digital marketing drives the world today, post the outbreak of the Covid-19, the reach and need of online space has increased manifold.

One skill that has lead to success for several internet geeks is digital marketing, a skill that needs no certification but rather a will to work on the web relentlessly and by improving oneself each day. The man in frame today was driven by this passion and from thereon began his tryst to fabricate a fate that he had always wanted, an adherent set out to buckle down perseveringly and make a fortune out of his vision.

Relishing the tag of being a CEO, Tamas Boruah, the founder of Verd Media, a firm that can be found right in the center of the startup center of India, Koramangala Bangalore, is driving the market at an incipient age starting his excursions from the year 2013 and has from that point forward scaled his abilities to uncommon statures.

The independent business head Tamas Borauh is a believer from Sibsagar, Assam who started looking for promising circumstances on the web and along these lines constructed a miniature specialty blog which turned into his motivation to endeavor more harder in the field.

He moved to Bangalore in the year 2017 and began to mint handsome paychecks by affiliate marketing in the year 2018. 'Switching to affiliate marketing has been one of the turning points in my life, from that benchmark, I realised that I have the capability of leading an entire firm on my shoulders, I was certainly aware of the hurdles but these challenges would now simply motivate me towards working in the most efficient ways'.

The diligent group of visionaries who are master in their individual fields has enabled Verd Media in changing the scene of building alluring and development oriented practises of SEO, Affiliate marketing, SMM, brand promoting and even app development on the list of scores of one stop services.

He established Verd Media to materialize his dream of being an entrepreneur and today he has a top notch team that caters to impeccable solutions to everybody and anybody hoping to construct their reach on web, his lord mastery has empowered his business to flourish by enormous heights.