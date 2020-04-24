Virtual Barista Jobs: Big Island Coffee Roasters Are Doing Their Part to Help Baristas Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

Coffee Beans (Photo Credits File Image)

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting us all across the world, especially individuals who work in hospitality. Baristas across the country and across the world have been laid off due to the pandemic, so Big Island Coffee Roasters are doing their bit to help those that have lost their livelihood.

Big Island Coffee Roasters is an incredible American company that every coffee lover should know. Co-founders Kelleigh Stewart and Brandon Damitz started their coffee company in 2010 on a tiny piece of land in Hawaii.

99.9% of the world’s coffee is grown outside of the USA. This means that companies such as Big Island Coffee Roasters are unique and local. Small businesses and people within the USA should do their best to help each other during these difficult times.

In order to help those who have become unemployed due to stay-at-home measures, Big Island Coffee Roasters are looking for smart, artistic, savvy baristas to become "virtual baristas" while they are cooped up. The baristas they are looking for should also be capable videographers or writers with deep experience in the specialty coffee industry. The chosen candidates should want to use this time to expand their love of coffee and help people from all over the world know how to make the best coffees possible. They will be paid for their time and expertise.

Deadline for submission is Friday, April 24th at midnight Hawaii Standard Time. Final candidate selections will be made Saturday, April 25th.

Baristas across America are encouraged to fill out an application form at bigislandcoffeeroasters.com/barista and a Big Island Coffee team member will reach out to the selected candidates with further instructions. Big Island Coffee Roasters will own the rights of all content and credit will go to the baristas.

As a small company, Big Island Coffee Roasters are doing what they can to help in the fight against coronavirus. Companies across the world are adapting to new ways of working, and this is how they are responding. You never know, a virtual coffee instruction by one of these virtual barista videos might unlock your new favorite coffee for at home enjoyment!