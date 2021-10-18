Good news for everyone who wanted to see a deviation from the traditional FIAT finance! Well, we have the next big announcement for global finance enthusiasts. A new financial era has begun in Thailand, and the real deviation from the traditional FIAT finance is here! Wanda launches its stellar partnership with ONCE Pattaya-one of the most iconic real estate projects in whole of the Thailand.

Dimensions Of the Partnership-Acceptance for the Evolving Financial Systems

Standing strong with the phrase, “Acceptance Empowers”, Wanda’s modus operandi has always been to facilitate people with the true democratic finance. And standing strong with-it Wanda has constantly been launching repeated partnerships with various real estate and every other business dealing in goods and services. The sole cause behind of all of this is to provide people with other options than just traditional finance, where people can exchange value for value in a framework certified by the government.

The recent partnership will open new dimensions in the luxury real estate dealings where our partners ONCE Pattaya will be able to accept several other ways of value exchange for their real estate, overcoming the limitations of traditional FIAT finance. All of the current and existing real estate offerings of ONCE Pattaya, will soon be listed on Wanda’s real estate portal, that would make their offerings accessible for anyone throughout the globe willing to pay through non-FIAT channels, and all of this would be done in a Govt. Certified framework under SEC’s approval.

A Sneak-Peak Into the Hype Behind ONCE’s Highly Esteemed Real Estate Projects

ONCE Pattaya is a highly prestigious real estate group based in Thailand, who are well known for their innovative offerings in real estate that meets the needs of changing times. The latest offerings include a new real estate project that is situated next to Hotel Hilton, which is one of the most iconic landmarks in Pattaya. Understanding the needs from the changing times and to ensure that its investors get guaranteed returns in the times of the post-COVID era ONCE Pattaya has come up with a really innovative solution.

Anyone owning a condo in ONCE’s new real estate project can opt for a direct partnership with Hilton, where they can rent their luxury condos as hotel rooms to Hilton. That would ensure highly rewarding returns for the owners and a guaranteed return of 6% per year in every situation. Isn’t that what you called real innovation-that keeps up with the demands of the changing market situations.

The Bottomline

Keeping up with the changing times is the most important thing when it comes to finance. And Wanda not just accepts the change but strives to make it a lot better and convenient. Just a brief look into Wanda’s offerings is enough to conclude that Wanda Exchange are the true flag bearers of change in Thailand and will soon expand their services to the world. So, are you ready to witness the change?