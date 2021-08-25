Recently, market research firm ARtillery Intelligence released its global mobile AR market revenue forecast report. The report shows that the global mobile AR market revenue is expected to grow from $6.87 billion in 2020 to $26.05 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.5%. The total includes mobile AR consumer and enterprise spending and its revenue.

ARtillery Intelligence believes that mobile AR has a large mobilephone user group and an advantageous growth range compared to the market challenges faced by AR glasses. However, there is a lot of overlap in the user group of AR-compatible devices, all of which are compatible with multiple AR platforms. Among them, Facebook is the most popular technology giant platform. Facebook Spark AR is expected to support 1.6 billion AR-compatible mobile phones by the end of the year, followed by ARkit (1.25 billion), ARCore (891 million) and Snapchat (515 million).

In fact, there is a serious overlap of AR platforms, so the report suggests that it is impossible to determine the exact number of AR active devices worldwide. But it can be calculated by the statistical de-duplication formula that AR active devices may reach 802 million at the end of 2021. And by 2025, the number will jump to 1.67 billion as more advanced hardware is recycled and AR becomes more adaptable in the market. However, it is important to note that there is not necessarily a correlation between compatibility and user activity rankings. For example, Web AR leads in compatibility, but lags in user activity. This indicates that the growth potential of Web AR and the current growth space of the model are not strong enough. This is very similar to TikTok, where AR has a wide application coverage, but AR is not yet fully developed.

Interestingly, while Snapchat holds the lowest number of compatible phones among platforms, 515 million, it has the highest number of monthly active users, dominating the list with 309 million monthly active users, which means that it has the largest percentage of AR users. Different from Snapchat, Facebook attracts AR users through its diverse AR content (News Feed, Messenger, Portal), but Instagram may be its true AR content ace, as the app attracts an influx of avant-garde mobile phone users on a daily basis. With the trend that the AR market expands through platforms, ARtillery Intelligence believes that investment in the growing AR platform is also accelerating industry growth, indicating that mobile AR is excelling.

Looking around the world, AR data is rampant, and the sought-after startup sector is also more diverse, so capital remains confidence in the VR/AR industry. Many are using technologies such as VR/AR to create unique, interactive and engaging experiences for customers through events, social media or websites. It is believed that with the drive of more advanced hardware and AR technology, mobile AR will have a wider range of active users as well as a larger market space. As practitioners, companies with its own competitive advantages will be promising, therefore, companies such as WiMi Hologram Cloud and Samsung Visible Technology, which are oriented to the global market and have international competitiveness, will explosively grow.

Samsung has expanded the touchless products it can showcase to consumers by enabling new augmented reality (AR) demos for its flagship refrigerators and TVs. Consumers can use the AR demos to virtually place Samsung's TV products in their living room or view a 360-degree view of how the new refrigerator will look in their kitchen, while also exploring the products' detailed features. In addition, customers can check the size of the product and match it to the space and decor of their home. Users will activate the AR demo by tapping a link on their mobile phone and can then view the product in their home environment and use their mobile phone camera to place the TV or refrigerator in the desired location. The phone camera will scan the space and place the product in proportion, giving users a clear picture of how the product will look in their home. In the refrigerator demo, users can even open the door to see inside to get an overall experience of the product.

In the growing AR platform, WiMi Hologram Cloud accurately put more efforts into the accurate location of the device compatibility and active users on the same platform developers use point, deepening the perfect integration of the AR field with applications. WiMi Hologram Cloud focuses on AR computer vision holographic cloud services, which are mainly in the professional fields, such as, onboard AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic device, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software and holographic car navigation. In conclusion, WiMi Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider, covering multiple links of holographic AR technology, and it includes holographic onboard AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic visual semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, etc. The commercial application scenarios of WiMi Hologram Cloud products are mainly laid out in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field theater, performing system, commercial publishing system and advertising display system. In addition, WiMi Hologram Cloud has been holographic cloud mobile software developer, service provider and operator, becoming one of the leading holographic AI field integration platforms.

Specifically, the current AR industry chain includes four major parts: hardware, software, application and content, and service. Hardware includes components and equipment; software is divided into information processing and operation platform; application and content are developed and produced for different industries; and service is to distribute application content through distribution platform. WiMi Hologram Cloud focuses on the holographic AR field, and its products and solutions provided are mainly for the current products, mainly including distribution and operation services, the development and production of application and content. And in terms of business model, WiMi Hologram Cloud is a solution provider, integrating applications and content, and services according to the real needs of downstream customers to output complete content solutions. In particular, the main realizability of WiMi Hologram Cloud is by holographic AR advertising and holographic AR entertainment products.

Compared to traditional digital advertising, has more advantages in interaction, higher cost effectiveness and flexibility. Additionally, holographic AR technology advertising has the ability to identify repeat ad space applicable to multiple brand ads to save marketing costs. WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic AR advertising software allows customers to insert real or animated 3D objects into video clips, so as to seamlessly integrate the objects with the scene clips in the video, while the ads are mainly inserted into film and TV programs. Today, AR mobile games are also popular with users around the world, as evidenced by that game developer Niantic has generated over $5 billion in revenue by the AR mobile game "Pokémon GO". WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic AR entertainment products include payment middleware software, game distribution platform and holographic MR software. Payment middleware software refers that the company's software is fully integrated with all types of mobile applications. The game distribution platform is an online game distribution platform launched by WiMi Hologram Cloud with over 200,000 active members annually. One of WiMi Hologram Cloud's current revenue growth in the first half of 2021 is dependent on mobile game.

With the change of 5G holographic communication network bandwidth conditions, 5G holographic application market will explode. Correspondingly, high-end applications such as holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, and holographic press conference will gradually spread to holographic social, holographic communication, holographic navigation, holographic home applications, etc. WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic AR technology gains a fruitful harvest with the help of 5G. For instance, WiMi Hologram Cloud, finally surpassing other competitors in holographic field and communication field, won the bid of Mobile and Media Cloud Platform Phase II Holographic Remote Interaction. As a professional company in 5G communication holographic application, WiMi Hologram Cloud has always been committed to independent research and development and investment in the core field of 5G, fully integrating 5G, AR/VR, holographic communication and other technologies. With holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face replacement technology as its core technology, WiMi Hologram Cloud plan also apply several technological innovation systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

In addition, WiMi Hologram Cloud has built a complete 5G holographic communication application platform through system combination to support various online terminals and personal device applications, while expanding various mainstream 5G holographic applications such as holographic social communication, holographic family interaction, and holographic online meetings. Holographic communication requires a combination of multiple technologies to achieve 3D picture presentation, which requires close cooperation of multiple technologies. Holographic projection video calls require a network latency of less than 5 milliseconds so that the picture will be smooth. WiMi hologram 5G holographic communication video present users pictures which is like shot in the field rather than computer rendered clip screen. This is achieved by integrating computer vision, AI intelligent learning, spatial audio, advanced compression, depth sensing cameras and a huge display with "light field technology". The screen allows high-resolution 3D images to be viewed without the need for special glasses, and the depth camera ensures that multiple angles of the participant can be seen. In this way, when opening a video conference, the opposite side of the screen seems to be naked eye 3D, and everyone's face can be perfectly imaged and displayed in the holographic 3D video chat.

5G has brought lifestyles such as holographic video calling closer to the public. With its arrival, WiMi Hologram Cloud will collaborate more closely with more partners in the field of 5G holographic communication to jointly promote new technologies and communication application scenarios to be applied as soon as possible and shape a better future. In the face of such development space, practitioners should patiently optimize their products and business. Striding forward, and the wind will come. Just as the more confident you are in the future, the more patient you will naturally be for tomorrow. This is also the vision and attitude current technology circle should keep.

