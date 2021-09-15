With the access of VR/AR, scene experience projects have once again got attention. 5G getting more mature, its application will make progress in acceleration, and the virtual space will gradually become the real world. Recently, a new application has received widespread attention. Virtual plus real forms of presentation has a strong sense of technology and the future picture. Researchers from the University of Warwick WMG Institute of Digital Medicine combine virtual reality (VR) and 3D motion capture technology to assist physical therapy patients to exercise themselves at home.

To complete routine rehabilitation exercises at home, patients rarely receive any guidance other than sketches or static photo to instruct them during the process. This will cause laziness and patients would worry about exercising poorly, or getting bored due to repetitive exercise. However, the combination of virtual reality technology and 3D motion capture now allows real motion to be accurately converted into a virtual image that can be viewed in a virtual environment. Researchers are studying whether the technology can provide online guidance for physical therapy patients by providing a virtual physical therapist at home to demonstrate the demand exercises.

The preliminary experiment of this research has yielded an ideal result. Their paper " Timing and correction of stepping movements with a virtual reality avatar " has been published in the journal PLOS ONE, and expounded whether people can accurately follow the movements of the virtual avatars. In detail, the researcher must investigate the accuracy of people coordinating and tracking the movement of the avatar in a virtual environment. They asked the participants to view the avatars through VR headsets to keep in consistent with the situation. If the patient is observed to correct their steps and synchronize with the avatar, then researchers can estimate the accuracy. The study found that when participants are only displayed with visual information, and it is difficult for patients to keep synchronized. However, when the realistic footsteps are added, more realistic multi-sensory information ensures the accuracy.

The lead researcher, Dr. Mark Elliott, added, "Consumer virtual reality technology has great potential to both provide guidance for physical therapy exercises and make these exercises more interesting. The focus of this research is how people follow virtual guidance. " A professor at the Institute of Digital Medical Care also revealed that their work and technical solutions using digital technology can support revolutionary health innovations, thereby affecting the field of physical therapy and directly benefiting the rehabilitation of patients. Now the next step of the project is to work closely with physical therapists to study other types of sports, and to establish the physical therapy areas that will benefit the most from this technology with acceleration.

Based on the above phenomena, the hologram technology of VR/AR seems to be developing towards popularization. Hologram technology, after 3D scanning the surrounding environment, presents a 3D image on a nearly transparent screen through being projected. Wearing 3D glasses, you can see a new technology of 3D virtual characters. Nowadays, virtual reality and VR/AR applications that surpass reality are definitely the market that major technology companies have been vying for in recent years. It is worth noting that among many technology companies, not only Apple, Google are building virtual reality and VR/AR systems, but also domestic listed companies such as Baidu and WiMi Hologram are also targeting this, participating in the building of the market.

However, compared to VR, in the past two years, thanks to the rapid popularization of AR boosted by smart phones, consumers come to know about AR applications, covering more than 1 billion users. At the same time, Facebook is also vigorously promoting the development of AR technology used in the mobile side, providing an ideal platform for content developers. In terms of content, the foundation of AR is much richer than that of VR in the same period. AR (Augmented Reality) refers to the combination of computer-generated virtual imaging and the real world to construct a virtual space mixed with real factors. It is a technology that calculates the position and angle of the camera in real time and adds corresponding images, videos, and 3D models. Through computer technology, virtual information is applied to the real world. Thus, the real environment and virtual objects are superimposed on a scene in real time.

Through AR, animations, 3D models, and videos can be used to allow users to interact with the virtual world on the screen. With the continuous maturity of AR, market will get prosperous. It is expected that the global mobile AR market revenue in 2021 will exceed $17 billion. For the AR industry, innovation of lighter and higher-resolution terminal is the key. 3D stereo, high-frame-rate content has become a rigid demand. And cloud rendering with high computing power, low latency encoding, high bandwidth of fiber and 5G dual Gigabit networks with low latency is the guarantee.

One of the AR technology, interactive 3D projection, uses computer graphics technology and visualization technology to generate virtual objects and accurately "places" the virtual objects in the real world through sensing technology with display devices to integrate them and finally presents a new environment with real sensory effects to users.

As a top company mastering holographic vision, WiMi Hologram (WIMI) focuses on holographic AR. WIMI was established in 2015 under the stock code: WiMi. Holographic cloud services, automotive AR holographic HUD (Head Up Display), 3D holographic pulse LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation are the main field it concerns. From AR technology of holographic car navigation, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development to holographic AR advertising technology, it is an almighty corporation. Besides, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies are its main business. To sum up, WIMI is a holographic cloud integrated technology solution provider.

There are currently three ways to implement holographic AR, which are holographic AR based on 2D screens, head-mounted devices, and 3D space. The first two require equipment to obtain holographic images, while 3D spatial holographic AR does not. This technology uses a flat transparent film made of special materials for display. Now, the products and solutions currently provided by WIMI are mainly aimed at 2D screens and 3D space. Similar to smartphones, there is also a huge industrial chain in the holographic AR field. From the perspective of the value of the industry chain, WIMI acts as an intermediate supplier, connecting the Holographic AR SDK (Software Development Kit) operating platform and application developers. Apple, Google, and Baidu all have their own AR SDK platforms, and WIMI, as an intermediary platform, supplements the basic toolkit provided by the SDK platform, allowing users to use apps more conveniently.

WIMI's leading holographic AR content production function is skilled in image acquisition, object recognition, automatic image processing and computer vision technology. WIMI builds a real-time modeling system with multi-angle shooting device, for scanning full-dimensional image of the collected objects and synthesizing into a 3D model. There is also six-degree matrix light field system: comprehensive use of multiple light sources to construct the imaging field of holographic virtual images. Binocular disparity intelligent enhancement system is functioned during the acquisition process to dynamically track the object trajectory and adjust the light to maintain the balanced of binocular disparity. Furthermore, with multi-image dynamic fusion system, multi-dimensional image wide-angle acquisition technology in a narrow space would be applied to cloud-view miniaturized holographic warehouse. High-speed processing algorithm for holographic image is capable of processing image information at a high speed and guarantees the rendering effect with the rate reaching 10GB/sec. Upon the close cooperation between the software engineering team and the visualization design team, we continue to advance these visualization-related technologies, and use them to design and produce innovative AR holographic content.

At the same time, WIMI has the world's leading 3D computer vision technology and SaaS (Software as a Service) platform technology. WiMi Hologram Cloud uses AI algorithms to turn ordinary images into holographic 3D content, which is widely used in holographic advertising, holographic entertainment, holographic education, holographic communication and other fields. AI and AR are the products of a new generation of information technology fusion. The first scene-oriented application after 5G came out will accelerate the development of AI and AR. As the bandwidth conditions of the 5G holographic communication network getting better, the application market will usher in an explosion, holographic interactive entertainment, advanced applications such as holographic conferences and press conferences have gradually become popular in holographic social, communication, navigation, and home applications. WiMi holographic cloud business will be deeply integrated with 5G, and take holographic AI face recognition technology and AI face-changing technology as the core technology, and use multiple technologically innovative systems to support holographic cloud platform services and 5G communication holographic applications.

With the continuous development of these high technologies, this is a considerable leap, which can completely change people's attitudes towards holographic technology and bring the public closer and wonderful feeling. With the empowerment of 5G's key technologies, AR will bear more expectations, and it will also arouse greater social effects in fields such as big data and the Internet of Things.

Tailor Insight (www.TailorInsight.com) provides easy and quick solutions that allow customers to capture, monitor, and audit market data from a holistic view down to an individual task on market research and industry trend insights.