We all know that Facebook's boss Zuckerberg shows a special preference for virtual reality and augmented reality markets. Recently, Zuckerberg talked about the future development prospects of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) at a technology conference. Zuckerberg said that games are the protagonist of today's virtual reality market, but in the future, VR and AR still have new development spaces, such as interpersonal social interaction and fitness.

Zuckerberg further stated that taking fitness as an example, users can buy memberships and they can be equipped with fitness equipment during fitness. This fitness equipment is configured to connect to virtual reality. With this equipment, users are placed in a fantasy environment, without having to go to the gym, they can participate in the instructor's yoga class or dance class at home. Zuckerberg believes that virtual reality is surpassing the field of games and entering many other application scenarios, which will become the next-generation mainstream computing platform after smartphones and personal computers. He also said that he believes that smartphones or computers will not disappear, but virtual reality will surpass these two types of electronic devices in terms of importance.

When it comes to virtual reality scenarios, company employee meetings will also be completely different. Managers can completely hold various online employee meetings in the virtual office. He introduced that compared with today's online video conferences, meetings in a virtual reality environment are actually better, because some new software tools are quickly available to make virtual reality meetings a reality. Facebook has been developing virtual reality and augmented reality, including the Oculus series of virtual reality headsets already on the market. Recently, the company announced that it will test advertising services in Oculus headsets.

Obviously, AR and VR are relatively new technologies. With the improvement of basic technology and more diverse user experience, this type of immersive technology enables users to experience digitally created and presented content in physical and virtual spaces. As a kind of communication media, AR and VR can provide users with virtual space to communicate, play online games, and participate in various immersive experiences and activities together. This technology and immersive experience open up new channels for users to connect, interact, and access a range of spaces that may not be accessible due to distance or other obstacles. Different from two-dimensional communication channels, AR and VR can more completely replicate face-to-face human interaction. At the same time, new possibilities will continue to appear in its fair and compatible application.

The equipment and applications of AR and VR have special advantages in enhancing fairness and compatibility. First, they use a variety of sensors, as well as input and digital output devices. This means that they can provide highly adaptable and customizable services for individual users and specific use cases, while minimizing physical space constraints. Secondly, the immersive experience puts users in a partially or completely virtual environment. These environments can be adjusted to meet the special needs of individuals, expand the scope of applicable users, and improve technical compatibility. The most important point is that compared with two-dimensional experience, the immersive experience can provide more attractive and realistic interpersonal relationships and sensory experience, create new opportunities for digital communication, and enable virtual scenarios to project into the real world.

AR and VR immersive technologies enable users to experience digitally presented content in physical and virtual spaces, potentially changing the way individuals work, study, and interact. AR and VR technologies may make digital and non-digital services more compatible and fairer. To achieve this goal, industry leaders need to consider these important challenges and take measures to maximize the use of immersive technology in a wide range of people and reduce potential unexpected threats. AR and VR solutions provide many opportunities to create a more compatible and fair future.

With the gradual maturity of the 5G ecosystem, the integration of AR, VR, and industrial applications is entering a period of explosive growth. Though affected by the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020, the sales volume of AR and VR equipment still increased significantly. Industrial chain components and upstream and downstream production line manufacturers tend to be more mature, and the continuous breakthroughs in key technologies have driven the expansion of market demand. The R&D projects and capital investment of enterprises in the AR and VR industries have increased significantly, and they have formed a certain scale of economic effects. The AR and VR industry chains have entered a stage of rapid growth.

WIMI is a technology company that uses AR, VR, AI, remote operation, communication, vision, and other technologies to develop a holographic application ecosystem. Among them, holographic AR technology is an operational technology that combines real operation and remote assistance. With the landing of 5G networks, its ultra-low latency can bring surprises to holographic AR. Through the combination of 5G and AR, remote communication and data transmission are realized. Through this technology, users can view and interact with the changes in the surrounding environment in real-time. Currently, holographic AR has been used in e-commerce, search engines, mobile, and other scenarios, and AR is gradually approaching popularization.

Due to the 5G network, the AR holographic application market may usher in a big explosion, and AR is expected to unlock more business scenarios. More personal smart terminals will open up AR functions, and the application scenarios of AR in the future will not be limited to shopping but will have a wider application space. With the support of 5G, AR will cover all aspects of people's lives, including food, drink, housing, and transportation. Next, practicality will continue to be the driving force for the development of holographic AR applications. At present, WIMI's long-term optimistic AR practical scenarios include medical rehabilitation, car navigation, film and television variety show, education and learning, etc.

The current AR industry value chain consists of three main parts. The key hardware, software, services, providers, and participants related to content production are the upstream part. The midstream part is a provider of holographic AR solutions, integrating upstream hardware and software systems to form final products or solutions, such as holographic AR advertising platforms and head-mounted displays. The downstream part refers to end-users, including governments, enterprises, and individual consumers. The business model of the upstream part of the holographic AR market is different. WIMI is currently involved in the upstream part, including developing software, providing content production technology, and creating and distributing content. It also participates in the midstream part, that is, providing holographic AR solutions. WIMI has a leading domestic holographic application platform, which is currently mainly used in the entertainment, advertising, as well as film and television industries, and its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields.

Focusing on the professional layout, WIMI strikes out in multiple directions. According to some public information, WIMI focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is reported that WIMI's holographic facial recognition technology and holographic facial change technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and the technology is still being upgraded.

In addition, since 2020, WIMI has begun to develop its semiconductor chip business, supporting 4K and 8K decoding, and built-in high-performance CPU and GPU. Meanwhile, WIMI provides corporate customers with comprehensive solutions for computer chip products, central processing algorithms and related services, as well as software and semiconductor businesses. WIMI's AR head-mounted display patent and holographic real-time imaging patent with an atomized particle size of 2-4μm are exposed, and the 3D holographic pulse laser radar product "WIMI HoloPulse LiDAR" is being applied. It has released nearly 5,000 high-quality, high-fidelity holographic content for AR and VR, 132 holographic-related patents, and 214 software copyrights. WIMI defeated competitors in the field of holography and communications, and won the bid for the second phase of the holographic remote interactive project of Mobile and the media cloud platform. Besides, WIMI focuses on the layout of professional technology and has successively launched holographic products.

The huge AR demand market and the valuation dividend of the science and technology innovation board are expected to promote the accelerated development of technology companies. WIMI is optimistic about the investment opportunities in this segment, occupying the commanding heights of this industry. From the actions of WIMI, it can be seen that it is very eager to apply holographic technology to more scenes and open up the field of holographic applications, so that it can better contact or enjoy the convenience of holography for users. Thus, the arrival of this day is still worth looking forward to.

