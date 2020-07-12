From self-motivation to emboldening others around him, the old bodybuilder, Sunny Surana is a heartening personality. Toiling to bring a change, Sunny has been an opportunistic person, seeking ways to propel himself and others as well to the ulterior dais. With self- motivation as his driving force, the young physique builder has a lot to illuminate.

A boy with a weak, flimsy and thin physique, to a man who became an admiration for many, Sunny explains that his journey has been all about his endeavors to bring about a change and prove himself. Stepping into the physical workout and full-body training with his father soon after completing his graduation, Sunny has been a man of strong will and sheer determination.

Never missing or slacking on his active workout session, Sunny explains the seriousness of physical health. Commencing and exploring the physical health, he grasped a lot of techniques and felt growing both physically and mentally, being self-motivated was the key. With noteworthy changes, he began aspiring for more.

Turning into a man with a breathtaking physique and a jolly and generous personality, Sunny has been a person who has been focused on all-round progression. Whether it be himself, or the people around him, he has always tried to catapult them to a better stance. Without worrying about the irrational grounds of future he rather believes in focusing on the present.

With his sight on the ulterior goal of becoming an entrepreneur, Sunny has been zeroing in on bringing about a change and spreading awareness about the all-inclusive mental and physical health. A lovable personality, we wish him herculean success on his pathway to prime.