When you have a lot of responsibilities and still you manage to create a success story from your passion, you win. It takes a lot when it comes to winning, things which cannot be seen and are meant to be met like hardships, opinions, and negativity but at the end of the day when you feel the worth of it, makes all the sense. Megan Rain who hails from Palm Springs, CA is setting an example. She completed her graduation in 2014. She is a single mother to a beautiful kid.

Megan describes her work

Megan wears multiple hats at a time. Megan has always been fond of acting. She used to participate in the drama club in school. At present, she is an adult star, social media influencer, Instagram model and content creator. She has a massive following on social media platforms as well. She loves to workout. She talks about her favourite workout brands that are Gymshark, PINK and Lululemon. “I have always been comfortable with my sexuality and having the opportunity to explore my sexuality in a safe environment was very appealing to me”, Megan remarked.

Megan looks forward to achieving more

Megan has been on Howard stern’s podcast, Playboy TV, Showtime TV, 5x award winner. Megan is a single woman and has aspirations to be bigger than an adult actress. Megan seeks fulfilment in all aspects of life and looks for the same in other people while dating. “When I go on a date I look for someone who engages back, has stories to share, is well travelled and of course, has his own life together”, Megan stated.