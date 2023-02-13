Valentine's Day is almost upon us, and what better way to celebrate than snuggling up with your loved one and watching a romantic and fun comfort movie? The day that is all about love, movies are a great way to express that one emotion, and Valentine’s is a perfect excuse to watch them. However, if you don’t have a list of films yet, then don’t worry, we got you. Valentine’s Day 2022: From Aamir Khan’s Dil Chahta Hai, Shah Rukh Khan’s Kal Ho Naa Ho to Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – 5 Movies on How to Express Your Love in a Filmy Way.

With so many watches throughout the years that features a feel-good story and a tale of romance that will just make you giddy with excitement, here is a list of films that will certainly make for a great date night. So, with it almost being Valentine’s Day, here are five romcoms that you can watch and stream on OTT.

Ticket to Paradise

With it just coming out last year, Ticket to Paradise was a welcome surprise. Featuring some “Crazy Rich Americans,” this romcom starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney was a treat. Playing divorcees trying to sabotage their daughter’s wedding, Ticket to Paradise was a wholesome watch honestly.

Where to Watch: The film is available to rent of Amazon Prime Video.

Somebody I Used to Know

Just having been released on Amazon Prime Video, Somebody I Used to Know was a welcome watch. Being more than romcom in some instants, this movie featured a love-triangle that put on a really mature take on the whole genre. Lead by Alison Brie’s brilliant performance, this is something you should definitely check out.

Where to Watch: The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Pretty Woman

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere’s romcom Pretty Woman is an all-time classic. Featuring some great chemistry with a story that sees a man hire an escort and fall for her, this is a romcom that won’t fail to deliver on the romance. It also packs in a great story that feels emotional, and it just is an overall fun watch.

Where to Watch: The film is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Palm Springs

Mixing it up with a bit of sci-fi in here, Palm Springs is a Groundhog Day-like that features some really fun turns from Andy Samberg and Cristin Millioti. Trapped in a daily cycle that sees these two souls fall for each other, it’s filled with a nice set of sequences that certainly had me laughing a lot.

Where to Watch: The film is available to stream on Netflix

La La Land

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s romcom musical is not only a treat on the eyes, but a treat to ears too. Featuring songs that will make you want to get up and start dancing with a story that puts a really mature take on modern romance exploring one’s pursuit of their passion, this is one of the best romantic films you’ll ever watch. Valentine’s Day: From DDLJ’s 'Pehla Nasha' to Aashiqui 2’s 'Tum Hi Ho', Here Are Top Romantic Songs for You To Dedicate to Your Partner.

Where to Watch: The film is available to stream on Netflix

This is a certainly a list that can make for a great romantic day. With this, we finish off the list and wish you a happy Valentine’s!

