Aspirations in Monopolistic Competition

The ever-increasing competition among the working world population is more than just a little obvious. Goals and ambitions are the new cool; people want to create something, own something, resolve obstacles, and take it to the next level. Today, India has made its position in the world market for aspiring dreamers and doers – entrepreneurs. Zeeshan Bhatt is one of the young entrepreneurs of our country.

He started exploring the digital world at such an early age. All this led to Zee's growing interest in digital marketing. After all the hard work over the years, Zee finally created his agency ZB Digital at the age of 20 years.

High Ambitions with Limited Capital

Having an excellent idea and a strong will for a start-up is not enough in today's world. It is equally essential to have financial resources to make the vision possible. Surveys show that a lack of liquidity is one of the most common reasons why small businesses fail.

Zee also faced shortage of liquidity for making ZB Digital a reality. But, he never let this thing become a barrier and get in his way. Despite having less investment, Zeeshan was tenacious and determined to achieve his dreams. He just wasn't willing to give up.

Zeeshan aspired to build his brand and start growing. Growth doesn't happen overnight. It is a continuous process that needs hard work, persistence and commitment. Zee began to burn the candles at both ends. The proper combination of less capital and rigorous hardwork and dedication resulted in the creation and formation of ZB Digital.

Hurdles During The Formation of ZB Digital

"It does not matter how slow you go as long as you don't stop." - Confucious.

Start-ups have been making a massive impact over the past few years. But it's not easy, and entrepreneurs face abundant problems in the initial years of their businesses. Zee believes that those who stay dedicated and committed to their work eventually become successful,as dedication and commitment in itself is a risk-free investment.

Before the formation of ZB Digital, Zeeshan experienced a mixture of fluctuating phases which paved paths for the formation of new ventures.

Lack of liquidity was one of the main problems that he had to face. To overcome this, he worked even hard and did not let that become a hindrance in his way to create a digital marketing agency ‘ZBDigital’.

On the basis of his core competencies, knowledge and experience, he started getting clients. He decided to hire a team of creative professionals. Conducting interviews was equally challenging as the majority of young entrepreneurs have no experience in taking an interview. The situation is only more stressful because you are doing it as a new entrepreneur and therefore want to pick that ideal candidate that fits your budget and is also proficient at the work they are being hired for.

Future Ambitions/Prospects

ZB Digital brings in a skilled team to manage all of your online marketing requirements under one roof. Presently, ZB Digital is taking over the digital era by helping many startups and companies,globally. ZB Digital assists its clients of different industries in expanding their businesses, bringing them more customers, and generating more sales and revenue.

While sharing the future plans about ZB Digital, Zeeshan shares that he intends to open up maximum possible branches worldwide to leverage the benefits of Artificial Intelligence/Machine Intelligence to maximum possible solopreneurs, startups and companies and transform their merchandise into lucratives.