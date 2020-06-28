Owing to COVID-19 pandemic, most board exams of students were cancelled across the country. In the latest list of exams being cancelled, the pending board examinations for class 10 and 12, which were scheduled to take place between July 1 and 15 now stand cancelled, told Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to Supreme Court. And as more exams continue to be cancelled, Amul has taken to Twitter with a topical ad on it. The funny ad shows the Amul mascot girl asking 'Board ho gaye? Sandwich khao!' referring to cancelled board exams of students asking if they are bored. Exams Cancelled Funny Memes and Jokes: CBSE 10th Pending Board Exams 2020 Cancelled, 12th Exams Optional, Students Celebrate Board’s Decision Online.

The ad further reads 'It creates student's energy' highlighting the words ICSE probably hinting at the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board which cancelled their board exams for students of Class 10 and 12. Amul shared it on Twitter with the caption, "#Amul Topical: Class 10 exams cancelled!"

Amul Topical Ad on Class 10 CBSE & ICSE Board Exams Cancelled:

Amul is known for its topical ads that often comes up with something interesting about social topics and others of national and international interest. While CBSE’s decision to cancel pending board exams due to COVID-19 cases sounded like a relief, students are a little worried about what will be the board's next decision. The board exams which were postponed in March due to COVID-19 pandemic were rescheduled for July.

But later the remaining CBSE and ICSE Board examinations for classes X and XII have now been cancelled. Class XII students of CBSE Board will have the option of taking the exams later or to move ahead with the assessment based on their performance. However, the re-exam option will not be available to class X students.

