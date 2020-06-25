In a major development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided to cancel the pending board examinations for class 10. Again, the CBSE 12th students will have the option to appear for the exams at a later date. The decision has been take amid the rising concern of students’ health during the pandemic. Now that the board exams which were scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15 are cancelled, students across the nation are celebrating the decision with funny memes and jokes. The candidates were eagerly waiting for their exams to be cancelled after a few states decided to not conduct the remaining board examinations. #CBSE is running as one of the top trends on Twitter, with students displaying their happiness in the form of memes and jokes.

The CBSE class 10 board exams 2020 have been cancelled. They will have no provisions of re-examination. However, 12th students will now have to share their decision on whether to opt for the pending exams at a later date or accept the marks based on three previous examinations. Results for both the classes will be assessed based on the performance of students on the already conducted examinations. As of reports, the Supreme Court will continue hearing the case tomorrow, June 26, 2020.

As the news of the exams getting cancelled hit the internet, netizens could not contain their happiness. #CBSE soon began to trend on Twitter as students celebrate the board’s decision to cancel the remaining board exams.

Check Tweets

Toppers Be Like

Are You?

LOL

#CBSE cancelled class 12th and 10th board exam Backbenchers After hearing this news - pic.twitter.com/NkLUcbrWdU — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) June 25, 2020

Swag!

Government cancelled #CBSE exams Me in front of relatives - pic.twitter.com/oYWwq8uv7L — lamist (@Lamist5) June 25, 2020

Students to SC

Results Please

Total Support

Poor Toppers RN!

Students and teachers across the nation have been rallying on Twitter over the past few weeks urging the government to cancel the remaining board exams. Concerns increased as the COVID-19 cases soared in the country. Meanwhile, the CISCE has also told the apex court that it will also cancel the remaining board exams for both class 10 and class 12 students.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).