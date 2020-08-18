The internet can be an interesting place to discover new stuff. Amazing pictures to optical illusions keep the netizens entertained. So there's a new motion art which can be one of the most confusing illusions you'd have seen. The small clip shows two cubes that appear to be moving in opposite directions but they are actually still. Netizens cannot figure out how they are actually still and wrapping their heads around it to see them still. It is now going viral as more and more people try to figure out, how to see these cubes still. We tell you how. Optical Illusion Photo of Two Zebras Blending Into One Head Will Make You Scratch Your Heads to Figure Which Animal Stands In The Front (View Viral Pic).

Art made by a Japanese artist, it was shared on Twitter by user Steve Stewart-Williams and it has vowed even Elon Musk. The small clip shows two cubes rotating in opposing directions but they are perfectly static. No matter how many times you blink or stare into it, they still appear moving to most people and it is confusing everyone. In fact, staring into it for a long time may even give you some headache! People in the comments are confounded and trying to figure out the right way to see these cubes still. Viral Photo Shows Back or Neck of Person? Optical Illusion Confuses Social Media Users.

Check The Optical Illusion Here:

One of the most powerful motion illusions I've seen: The cubes appear to be rotating in opposite directions – but they're not actually moving at all… 😮 Credit: @jagarikin pic.twitter.com/RgUFskZbZU — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) August 15, 2020

What do you see? Can you see them still? Check how the netizens have reacted.

Eyes are Hurting

That hurts my eyes, but it’s pretty amazing! — AdrienO87 (@Adrien62999678) August 17, 2020

How It Feels

This is what laying in bed trying to pass out feels like after drinking way too much. — DrunknFerret (@TheDrunknFerret) August 17, 2020

Head Will Explode

My head is now spinning and is about to explode — Sreehari Variar (@sreeharivariar) August 17, 2020

Giving a Migraine

That's the closest thing to a migraine I've seen without actually having one. Thanks — David Philip Green 🇪🇺🌱 (@cinehacker) August 17, 2020

Now those who were able to eventually see the cubes as static have told others methods to see it. Check some tweets:

Use Your Cursor To See It

Close Your Eyes Randomly and Check

Super Cool!..... close and open your eyes at a random time and the image is always starting at the same point, so not moving. — James Cychowski (@Jiminhno) August 17, 2020

Keep Looking at The Top

Stare at One Corner

The only way I can prove it to myself is to stare at one corner and eventually see that it never passes any other corners. — Smocky (@SmockyTubers) August 16, 2020

Blink Fast and See it!

Guys just blink your eyes as fast as u can You’ll notice that they aren’t moving Amazing!!! — Adnan Ahmed Siddiqui (@AdnanAhmedSid14) August 17, 2020

While some are going through headaches, others are trying hard to see it. Try any of the methods and see if you can watch the cubes still or moving. It is indeed a brilliantly made visual art by a Japanese artist.

