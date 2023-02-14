Happy Singles Awareness Day 2023! The perfect celebration for single people who absolutely detest Valentine's Day in all of its commercial splendour is Singles Awareness Day, which falls on February 15. And what best way to celebrate the day than via hilarious memes and jokes? People without significant others decided to rebel and take back the term SAD (Singles Awareness Day) when Valentine's Day initially turned into a SAD (Singles Awareness Day) day for them. Singles Awareness Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates Singles and Singlehood.

They declined to partake in a self-hatred party in favour of empowerment and self-love. Singles Awareness Day was born out of loneliness, as are all great initiatives. Around 2001, Dustin Barnes made the decision to organise a day where his friends could celebrate being single rather than wallow in misery. Couples trying too hard to impress each other fill the restaurants, and it appears that every flower in the city has been purchased so that someone can say it's nice once and then toss it away. The name "Hallmark holidays" is not a misnomer.

The day following Valentine's Day is designated as Singles Awareness Day. Singles Appreciation Day is another name for it. It's intended to be a day of celebration for singles. After all, Valentine's Day brings delight to those who are in relationships, so why shouldn't single individuals also have a day to themselves? It's also a terrific day to celebrate other kinds of love, like the love you have for yourself and the love you have for your family and friends. But before we get to that, we have for you funny Valentine's Day memes and jokes:

Aww

LOL

pov : singles on Valentine’s day morning pic.twitter.com/TbpHfQrolh — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 14, 2023

ROFL

When you friend sharing love reels countinusoly. Frustrated Rod #single me: pic.twitter.com/115whLs3YT — Rohit 🚫 (@nameisrohit45) February 10, 2023

Let's Celebrate Singles Awareness Day

A quick hack for all the singles on Valentine’s Day! 😉 pic.twitter.com/DqgJ372MnJ — Makhdoom Shahab-ud-Din (@ShahabSpeaks) February 13, 2023

It's a fun holiday to celebrate being single, share with other single people, send gifts to one another, or even get some flowers for yourself. Given that green is the complementary opposite of red, many individuals choose to wear it on this day. An alternative common choice is the absence of colour (black) to represent a lack of joy.

