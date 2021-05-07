Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor has turned a year older on Thursday! The little munchkin celebrated his second birthday. On May 6, 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s welcomed their son into this world. According to the USA Today report, Baby Archie’s parents Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated their son’s birthday in California home. The family of three has also marked their two years stay in California.

To celebrate Archie's birthday, Meghan and Harry also took to their official foundation website Archewell to release a statement, urging people to donate for their latest cause. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have requested everyone to come forward and donate for vaccine equity around the world. They thanked their fans for their donations to charities on behalf of their baby son Archie. The statement read, "We remain incredibly grateful. We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday. ... Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect."

On Thursday, the Sussexes shared a monochrome picture of baby Archie holding a bunch of balloons on their website. Soon, the picture appeared on a fan’s Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archewell by Harry and Meghan (@archewell_hm)

The official Instagram account of the Royal Family has also wished Harry and Meghan’s son with a special photo. They have posted one of the first official stills of baby Archie with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Royal Family captioned the pictures as, “Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and Prince William, and Prince Charles have also wished Archie by sharing a family picture on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Baby Archie with Late Prince Charles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clarence House (@clarencehouse)

Let’s take a look at a few adorable pictures of baby Archie on his second birthday:

Family Photo Collage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archewell by Harry and Meghan (@archewell_hm)

Black and White Delight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archewell by Harry and Meghan (@archewell_hm)

Bundle of Joy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Sussex 🐨 (@baby_archie_sussex)

Little One with Happy Parents

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baby Sussex 🐨 (@baby_archie_sussex)

According to the Mirror UK, a close source has revealed that the Queen was also present on Archie's birthday via Zoom. Here’s wishing baby Archie a very Happy Birthday!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2021 12:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).