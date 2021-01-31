The Megxit rewrote the British royal history. It has been over a year since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to resign from the royal family effectively. Last year, the couple confirmed plans to raise their son, Archie, overseas, free from palace life constraints. Now it has been reported that Meghan Markle has secretly removed her name from her son’s birth certificate to only, “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.” It is unknown why she chose to erase her name, but the report has been garnering many theories just as past decisions made by the members of British royal family.

Working towards becoming self-supporting for the pair has not been easy. The Sussexes moved to Los Angeles, shortly afterwards, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, fell ill with coronavirus back home. Again, Meghan’s revelation that she had a miscarriage in July, 2020 sheds new light on what was evidently a difficult time for the couple. The Sun recently reported that Meghan removed her name from Archie’s birth certificate and the change was made on June 5, 2019, just a month after Archie’s birth. It comes to light a little over a year after the Sussexes announced their intention to step down as working royals. They officially walked away from their duties on March 31, 2020.

The UK tabloid, The Sun, which ran a photo of the document said it was Archie’s birth certificate. A modification changed the mother’s name from “Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex,” to “Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.” For Archie’s father, the name also modified include the title “Prince”, and it now reads, “His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles David Duke of Sussex.”

Different theories are coming up in light to the modification in Archie’s birth certificate. Some say it might be slightly directed at Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. Others take a kinder approach, thought the movie was a nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).