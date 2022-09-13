Mumbai, September 13: Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British Monarch passed away on September 8 at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. The Queen was 96. "Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon", said Buckingham Palace. After the Queen's death, the UK got a new monarch in Prince Charles, who is now called King Charles III.

Meanwhile, there are a few questions regarding the late British Monarch's burial and her favourite flowers among others. Here's everything you need to know. Queen Elizabeth II Demise: One-Minute Silence To Be Held Across UK on September 18.

Where Will the Queen Be Buried?

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19. Queen Elizabeth II, who was the longest-serving monarch of the UK will definitely get an honorable and memorable send-off by her loved ones. According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. She will be placed in the King George VI Memorial Chapel where she will join King George VI, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, and her sister Princess Margaret.

Will the Queen Be Buried With Prince Philip?

As per reports, Queen Elizabeth won't be buried with her husband, the late Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh who passed away last year is not buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel but rather in the Royal Vault. Reports also suggest that in the coming days, Prince Philip's body will be exhumed and then placed near Queen Elizabeth's at the chapel. Queen Elizabeth II Dies: Here’s How You Can Pay Tribute to the Late British Monarch in Online Book of Condolence.

Which Are Queen’s Favourite Flowers?

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth's body began the final journey from Balmoral in Scotland to London. Her coffin was adorned with a single wreath of white flowers which reportedly has a very special connection to the late Prince Philip. During her lifetime, Queen Elizabeth loved being surrounded by flowers and as per reports, her favourite flower was the Lily. Interestingly, the Queen's love for the white bloom dates back to 1953 when it was included in her coronation bouquet. Did you know that there's a rose named after Queen Elizabeth II? Yes! Elizabeth also known as Ausmajesty is a graceful pale pink-apricot rose that was launched by David Austin Roses to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

How Long Mourning Period for the Queen Will Last?

As per reports, the period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth will last until the end of the day of the Queen’s funeral. The funeral service of the late British Monarch will be will take place at Westminster Abbey. Besides, a two-minute silence will also be held nationwide as a mark of respect to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Flags will continue to fly half-mast as a mark of respect for her and will continue to remain the same way during the period of mourning.

In his address to the UK Parliament, King Charles III paid tribute to his mother Queen Elizabeth II, and pledged to faithfully follow the example of selfless duty set by his "darling late mother".

