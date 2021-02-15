The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been through tough times and have always proved how strong their love is. The two were blessed with a baby boy a year after their marriage and now he is going to be a big brother. Back in July 2020, Meghan had opened up about her miscarriage and how traumatising it was and now the Duchess is all set to embrace motherhood again. Meghan Markle’s Pregnancy Glow Shines Through As She Goes on a Museum Date With Prince Harry.

The spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed the news by telling CNN, "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother...The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child." The couple's first child Archie will turn 2 in May and is seventh in line to the throne. A black-and-white picture of the couple is also going viral now. The lovebirds can be seen sitting near a tree with Harry’s hand placed under Meghan’s head as she lies on his lap with her hand resting on her bump.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman also wished the couple and said, “Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well.” There is also a special reason why The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to share the exciting news with the world on Valentine’s Day. It is because exactly 37 years ago today, Princess Diana had announced that she was pregnant with Prince Harry. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry & Archie's Adorable Christmas Card Will Steal Your Heart! Check Out the Digital Holiday Greetings Featuring Two Puppies.

Meghan and Harry had announced that they were quitting royal duties in 2020. They decided to move to North America as the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media was unbearable for them. The duo is currently residing in a recently bought house in Santa Barbara, California. Earlier, Meghan Markle headlined the news when The Duchess of Sussex had won a legal case against the publisher of a British tabloid newspaper that printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle.

