An Arizona woman fell to death inside the Grand Canyon National Park on Friday. According to the National Park Service, the woman was clicking pictures at the Mather Point when the unfortunate incident occurred. 59-year-old Salgado Lopez of Scottsdale in Arizona was hiking in the region with her family when she fell down. Her body was recovered by park rangers about 100 feet below the Canyon's Rim near the South Rim's visitor centre. Hiking Enthusiast, Danielle Burnett Dies After Falling 500 Feet From Half Dome Cliff in Yosemite National Park.

A statement of the park read, "Ms Salgado Lopez had been hiking off-trail and taking photographs with family when she accidentally stepped off the edge. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office. No additional information is available at this time." Indian Couple Were Clicking Selfie When They Fell Off Cliff at Yosemite National Park, Says Family Member.

In 2018, the Grand Canyon had 17 fatalities and in 2019, around three people died in the park. Last year, two people died at the Grand Canyon in separate incidents. One of them was trying to take pictures at Grand Canyon West, a popular tourist destination on the Hualapai reservation outside the boundaries of the national park, when he fell. The third visitor fell 400 feet over the South Rim.

Grand Canyon West on the Hualapai reservation gets about 1 million visitors annually. While the park urges visitors to stay on its designated trails and walkways and to not go towards the edge, people still overlook the fence. A spokesman for the Eagle Point observation area at Grand Canyon West said a man in his late 50s died last year while taking a selfie when he slipped and fell.

