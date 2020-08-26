The date of August 27 has caused a lot of curiosity among many TikTok users. Everyone is wondering what will happen tomorrow, after a build-up that has lasted since a month now. It all started with TikTok video, which said something big will happen to you on August 27. There is a Simpsons Prediction angle to it too. There's a rumour that is going viral on social media that The Simpsons have predicted Donald Trump's death on August 27, 2020. Now that the date is just a day away, netizens cannot control their excitement and nervousness about what will happen tomorrow. August 27 'Simpsons Prediction' For Donald Trump Has Got Twitter Buzzing, What Does it Say?

The buzz started after last month a TikTok video went viral. It said, "Congratulations. You've been chosen. remember the date August 27th. It's important." Since then a lot of people uploaded similar videos with the same date in question which caused a blow up on the app. Along with it, an image of animated Trump lying in the coffin is being widely shared on Twitter with a caption that states, Simpsons predicted the death of Donald Trump on August 27, 2020. So both these trends have got netizens really excited about tomorrow. Although, the show has never telecasted such a scene. The source of the image is also ambiguous.

Check Tweets About Waiting For August 27:

Simpsons Prediction

my sister just walked into my room, said “august 27th is the day the simpsons predicted trump would die” and left — sahara (@saharasnow11) August 26, 2020

Trump Death?

According to The Simpsons trump should be dead on the 27th of August. ✨💆‍♀️✨ — Santa♡'s Kenny ²⁸ (@youreastraggot) August 26, 2020

Scared

im scared of august 27th bc of tiktok — frank! (@franktguo) August 26, 2020

is anyone else on August 27th tiktok and is anyone else scared that it’s approaching pic.twitter.com/au6r1KFoXc — sarah (@bysssarah) August 26, 2020

Suing TikTok

tmw is august 27th and istg if my life doesnt turn upside down im suing tiktok — Farah (@HahahaFarah) August 26, 2020

tmw is august 27th and istg if my life doesnt turn upside down im suing tiktok — Farah (@HahahaFarah) August 26, 2020

Terrified

It’s scary close to August 27th and I’m low key terrified thanks to TIKTOK. — Kayley ✨ (@diagonkayley) August 26, 2020

Anxiety For The Day

MY ANXIETY IS THROUGH THE ROOF BC OF AUGUST 27TH LMGAO damn it tiktok — lily :)) (@lilian_nguyen9) August 26, 2020

Hurry Up!

Can August 27th hurry up I wanna see if this tiktok prediction is true — dhil (@NotYourAvgDhil) August 25, 2020

So there are a lot of mixed emotions among people about tomorrow. While most of them are just waiting to see what happens, others are nervous too. Most people are expecting something big will happen in their lives. And then there are tweets about Trump's death prediction. Chances are, nothing will happen tomorrow as it just started as a random trend. But now people are manifesting on it, that something good will happen. What do you think?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 01:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).