Since the last few days, The Simpsons have become a talking point among many who haven't even watched the show. The American animated series is notorious for its predictions that somehow have come true in future years, more so in recent months. The latest one that netizens found a link to was the pool party in Wuhan. But that aside, there's something else that people are now relating The Simpsons to. Apparently, there is a prediction that says US President Donald Trump will die on August 27, as per The Simpsons. Let us tell you right there, that there is no backing to this claim and the exact source of origin is also not known. However, it has got everyone buzzing about August 27, since it is just about two days away.

August 27 also blew up as a meme on TikTok last month, when a user posted a video that blew up on the FYP page. The text in the video reads, "If this is on your FYP... Congratulations. You've been chosen. remember the date August 27th. It's important." It got over a million views and everyone wanted to know, what is happening on August 27. Several people joined in to share this vague date in their videos and soon it was a viral trend. So what exactly happens on August 27? Probably nothing at all. And then there are tweets that link it to the death of Donald Trump with reference to The Simpsons. Did The Simpsons Predict White House Lights Out? Viral Pics From the Animated Series Shock Netizens of Another Possible Prediction Amid Protests Over George Floyd’s Death.

August 27th needs to hurry up so we can see if the simpsons were right again — Dexter Morgan (@dannilongbottom) August 23, 2020

Simpson’s predicted Trump to die on the 27th August... they haven’t been wrong so far 🤷🏾‍♂️ — ZRK📿 (@zee_khan99) August 24, 2020

guys i know this has been a rough week, buttt in a few days it’s august 27th so y’all know what that means, trump is gonna ☠️ — .°•ꕥ𝗷𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲ꕥ•°. (@flowerychar) August 24, 2020

Ngl, I really think that something will happen to Trump on the 27th August 💀 — Queen of Swords 🌙🔮 (@moonlightlyly) August 21, 2020

Rumor said This 27th August is the death of Trump..? Well.. Let see it — Hyreas Sean 🇲🇾 (@Hyreas57) August 24, 2020

It is most probably a rumour going on since there is no source of this. The animated show also hasn't featured an episode in which they talk or show of Donald Trump's death. So is anything really going to happen on August 27? Maybe not. It is all a part of buzz created on social media.

