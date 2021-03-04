Mumbai, March 4: Business owners go at lengths to promote their products and service in order to attract more and more customers and ensure substantial inflow of sales revenue for their firm. Going ahead a step further, a salon owner in Pune has started to use a 'gold razor' for enticing people to avail his services, and help his business overcome the COVID-19-induced economic shocks. Bihar Man Cuts 50-Pound Cake, Throws Party to Celebrate His Horse Chetak's 2nd Birthday.

Avinash Borundia, the barber who uses a gold razor which is reportedly worth around Rs 4 Lakh to offer shaving services to the customers, while charging a mere Rs 100. The razor is reportedly made of 80 grams of gold. As per reports, his salon was recently inaugurated by BJP MLA Gopichand Padwalkar in Pune.

Borundia believes that the gold razor will make the people 'feel special' thereby luring more customers to avail his services. Several businesses have been shut down owing to the global lockdown necessitated by the worldwide spread of coronavirus, while many others are struggling to remain afloat. In order to survive to survive the situation, businesses need to acquire newer customers and retain the existing ones.

