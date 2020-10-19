Karachi, October 19: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto became a laughing stock on Twitter as netizens were left in splits with his remark of "eggs by kilo, potato by dozen". The remark, which was apparently a mid-speech goof-up, drew ridicule from the Twitterati, particularly those users who are supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Safdar Awan Arrested in Karachi After His Wife Maryam Nawaz Sharif Participates in Anti-Imran Khan Rally.

Bhutto, while addressing the mega rally called by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - an amalgamation of all major mainstream opposition parties - attacked the Tehreek-e-Insaf government over the increasing food prices.

"This is the change which Imran Khan government brought: eggs are being sold at Rs 200 per kilo, potato being sold at Rs 100 per dozen and tomatoes at Rs 100 per dozen," Bhutto said.

Notably, eggs are sold on basis of dozen, whereas, tomatoes and potatoes are measured in form of kilos for sale. The faux-pas of Bhutto allowed his detractors to attack the PPP for its nepotistic lineage of leadership.

Here's How Twitterati Mocked Bilawal Bhutto

ہاہا بولا تا نا سرکس لگے گی سنیں انڈے، 200 روپے کلو آلو 100 روپے درجن ٹماٹر 200 روپے درجن 😂 یا اللہ اس ملک پر رحم فرما pic.twitter.com/y1WO3fWeSn — Sabir (@Sabir_IFB) October 18, 2020

'Product of Nepotism'

Bilawal Bhutto said "Anday 200 rupay kilo, Aloo 100 rupaya darjan, tamatar 200 rupaya darjan". 😭 This product of nepotism & feudalism people root for, to be the next PM who can't differentiate between dozen & kg? Let alone speaking in Urdu. #PDMJalsaKarachi #PDMcircusInKarachi pic.twitter.com/qViq7p6obe — Ahmad. (@Ahmadridismo) October 18, 2020

'New Measuring Units by Bilawal'

New measuring units for groceries by bilawal bhutto😁😁 pic.twitter.com/sp5WBi7uJg — رخسانہ عالم (@rukhsanaalam) October 18, 2020

'In Parallel Universe'

Bhutto, the son of late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and ex-President Asif Ali Zardari, has allied with arch-rival Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam faction of Maulana Fazlur Rehman to launch a nationwide agitation against the Imran Khan government. Apart from taking on the Prime Minister, the coalition said it would also battle the military deep state whom they accuse of "engineering" Khan's victory in the 2018 elections.

