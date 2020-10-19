Karachi, October 19: Police have arrested Safdar Awan, the husband of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in Karachi, Pakistani media reports said on Monday. The arrest of Safdar Awan comes two days after Maryam Nawaz Sharif participated in a huge rally organised by Pakistani opposition parties' alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Karachi Rally: Maryam Nawaz Vows to Bring Nawaz Sharif Back to Power, Send Imran Khan to Jail.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that police broke into her room and arrested her husband. "Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," she tweeted. Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government is facing a major revolt from opposition parties who have come together under the Pakistan Democratic Movement against the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Imran Khan Forced Opposition to Take Names of Army Generals in Rallies, Says PPP Chairperson.

Safdar Awan Arrested, Says Maryam Nawaz Sharif:

Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar. — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020

The PDM, comprising of at least 11 political parties, held a second anti-government rally in Karachi yesterday. Speaking at the rally, Maryam Nawaz vowed to bring Nawaz Sharif back to power and send Prime Minister Imran Khan behind bars. The PDM had held the first gathering in Gujranwala city, Punjab province, last Friday, against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan.

PDM leaders had warned that the days of Imran Khan's government were numbered as the opposition parties and the people at large are not ready to tolerate what they called the "incompetent selected government".

"I am fighting for the businesses that had been destroyed during the incumbent government's tenure and journalists who were censored. Journalists who stood with the truth were fired from their jobs. Lady Health Workers are languishing and protesting on the roads of Islamabad," PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had said. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, chairman Pakistan People Party (PPP) said that the Khan had no solutions to the problems of the poor.

