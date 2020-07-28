Delhi, July 28: In another instance of politicians spreading misinformation about novel coronavirus pandemic, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jaskaur Meena claimed that COVID-19 will leave India as soon as the Ram Mandir is built in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. The Dausa MP's remarks come at a time when the respiratory infection cases in India crossed 15 lakh mark. Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, Launches 'Bhabhi Ji Papad', Claims 'It Can Be Very Helpful in Fighting Coronavirus', Watch Video.

"Hum toh adhyatmik shakti ke pujari hain, adhyatmik shakti ke hisab se chalte hain. Mandir bante hi corona bhag jayega [We are believers and followers of spiritual powers. Coronavirus will leave India as soon as Ram Temple is built]", BJP MP Jaskaur Meena said. Recite Hanuman Chalisa 5 Times a Day Till Bhoomi Pujan of Ayodhya's Ram Temple to Eradicate Covid-19, Says BJP MP Pragya Thakur.

BJP MP Jaskaur Meena on Coronavirus:

Meena's statement comes days after another BJP MP Pragya Thakur claimed that by reciting Hanuman Chalisa we can get rid of COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh Pro tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma also claimed that construction of the Ram temple will destroy COVID-19.

Last week, a video of Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal went viral, where he was seen promoting a papad brand called "Bhabhi ji" and claiming that it has health benefits and can help in fighting coronavirus.

