New Delhi, July 24: Amid a surge in novel COVID-19 cases, government agencies are taking drastic steps to control the outbreak. However, a Union Minister has thought this is the right time to promote and sell "papad". Union Minister and BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal launched a papad brand, which he claimed that will be helpful in fighting coronavirus, Times Now reported. Ravichandra Gatti, Councillor From Karnataka's Ullal, Makes Bizarre Claim; Congress Leader Wants People to Drink Rum And Eat Eggs to Fight Coronavirus (Watch Video).

In the viral clip, Meghwal is seen promoting "Bhabhi ji papad" and talking about its health benefits. “It will be very helpful in fighting Coronavirus," he said, adding that it has been manufactured under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. Meanwhile, the authenticity of the viral video could not immediately be verified. 'Coronavirus Punishment by God, Will Disappear if Muslims Allowed to Offer Namaz at Mosques on Eid,' Says Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman, Watch Video.

Watch Video:

In a viral video, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal is found launching a 'papad' brand claiming that it can help develop antibodies against Covid-19. Arvind with details. DISCLAIMER: Viral video. TIMES NOW does not vouch for its authenticity. pic.twitter.com/8SZm07HY2D — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) July 24, 2020

This is not the first time that a politician has come up with a bizarre solution. Earlier this month, West Bengal BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh recommended drinking cow urine to fight COVID-19.

Congress leader Ravichandra Gatti from Mangaluru also suggested weird solution to fight the virus. The Congress councillor claimed that drinking 90 ml rum and two half-dried omelettes can cure anyone infected with the coronavirus.

