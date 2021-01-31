Blackpink went live with The Show. Blinks who have purchased the official membership could watch the virtual live concert on the K-Pop girl band’s YouTube channel. Fans are thrilled across social media. Members Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo took the stage with their powerpack performances. Rosé’s single debut, the band’s performance from their previous songs and The Album, everything is making the show so much exciting. Beside, Blinks know how visually energising the group’s performances are! The K-Pop queens rocked at the stage, and Blinks are sharing glimpses from the virtual concert on social media and they are stunning. Pictures and videos from Blackpink The Show concert show how gorgeous the setting is.

This the first ever virtual show for the K-Pop girl band. Fans who have purchased a membership with the group’s official YouTube channel can only access The Show and other perks from the group. The Show live streaming started at 2:00 PM KST, i.e. 10:30 AM IST. Social media is filled with photos and videos of how Blinks are enjoying Blackpink’s performances. The girls look stunning as usual and are ruling the stage with their thrilling acts. In this article, we bring you the pictures and videos from Twitter that shows how Blinks are enjoying Blackpink’s The Show.

Check Tweets:

K-Pop Queens!

More Pics!

Jisoo

People Loved The Show

You Never Know

Lisa Shocked Blinks With Her Performance

LISA "SAY SO" COVER IS UNEXPECTED THE WAY SHE SHOCKED US. HELLO GIRL? SHE SING AND DANCE ALSO I KNOE SHE'S THE ONE WHO CHOREOGRAPED OF THAT. I CAN'T WAIT FOR L1SA. LISA LEFT US SPEECHLESS. 😭 @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/aNuUYCLldr — yellow (@sunnysunlisa) January 31, 2021

Fans Thank Blackpink for The Show

Thank you Jisoo, Jennie, Rosè and Lisa @BLACKPINK for a SPECTACULAR SHOW!!! It’s truly the BEST when its FOUR of you. #THESHOWToday pic.twitter.com/D7Req5KhM7 — 🦋 (@amijares_) January 31, 2021

This is one of the biggest digital shows yet. There is no denying that the Blackpink singers are dominating the music industry with their back-to-back hits and vast social presence. The four girls are pretty huge online, and they have millions of followers on all the social media platforms. The Show had been in the works since around April last year, and now that finally, it is live, the singers will ensure that they give fans a memorable experience.

