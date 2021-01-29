The wait is almost over! K-Pop queens, Blackpink is coming live for fans across the world. Are you excited? Well, we know you are! The significant trends on social media surrounding Blackpink’s upcoming event are proof that Blinks are thrilled. The South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consist of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. This weekend, the Blackpink girls will bestow fans with their debut live stream concert experience with The Show, premiering on January 31, 2021. The music event will be a first-of-its-kind partnership with YouTube Music, as Blinks who purchase a membership to Blackpink’s official YouTube channel will gain access to The Show and other perks from the group. In this article, we bring you Blackpink The Show live streaming date, time and more to enjoy the virtual concert.

Blackpink The Show Live Stream Date and Time

Blackpink’s The Show live streaming is on January 31, 2021. The Show is the group’s first-ever live stream concert. To watch the concert, Blinks have two purchase options in order to tune in and watch this one-of-a-kind concert experience on YouTube and gain access to additional Blackpink channel membership perks. Fans can buy the access via the channel membership offer page on desktop and mobile devices, or by visiting Blackpink’s official YouTube channel and click ‘Join’ membership on the YouTube website or the android app. The Show will live stream on Blackpink’s official YouTube channel on January 31 at 2:00 pm KST (10:30 am IST).

What to Expect From The Show?

Blackpink is an undeniable force right now. Anyone who doesn’t yet understand the hype will have a chance to check it out for themselves when the group hosts its top-of-the-line live stream concert on YouTube. Blackpink member Rosé’s will debut her solo track at the concert. In addition, the members revealed that there are songs that they will perform from The Album and previous songs too. They even prepared a never-before-seen stage for fans.

Blinks know how visually energising the group’s performances are. The K-Pop girls even gave a sneak peek to the event at the Late Late Show With James Corden. Fans’ expectations are sure high!

