Are you ready for The Show? Blinks have flooded social media platforms, tweeting how excited they are to watch Blackpink queens rule the stage virtually. Titled The Show, the K-pop girl band will perform for the virtual music event tomorrow, January 31, 2021. But before that, the queens are making sure that fans remain hooked throughout. Blackpink The Show soundcheck rehearsal is live-streamed online. Blinks can watch the members of the girl group rehearsing for the big virtual music concert. How can you watch the event? In this article, we bring you all the details and direct link to visit and watch Blackpink The Show soundcheck rehearsal live stream video.

This weekend, the Blackpink girls will bestow fans with their debut live stream concert experience. A lot is expected from The Show—starting with member Rosé debuting her solo track at the concert and the K-Pop queens performing songs from The Album. The Show will be live-streamed on January 31, at 2:00 pm KST, (10:30 am IST). But before that, Blinks can enjoy Blackpink’s soundcheck rehearsal.

Blackpink, The Show soundcheck rehearsal, is live-streamed at 2:00 pm KST, (10:30 am IST) on January 30, 2021, at the YouTube channel of K-Pop queens. You can click HERE to watch the online streaming video. However, fans must note that in order to enjoy the rehearsal live streaming and also The Show, they will require access via channel membership offer on desktop and mobile services.

Here's Blackpink's Tweet:

Fans Are All Ready!

Sound Check Rehearsal

So, are you ready? Before the main event, the rehearsal session is a great sneak peek for fans who are eagerly waiting for the virtual concert. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé’s and Lisa—enjoy the K-Pop girls rock the stage with their power pack performance!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 30, 2021 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).