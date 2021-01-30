Livestream gigs now are a very different beast! The coronavirus pandemic may have restricted us from going outside, but we opted for the internet to stay connected and entertained. One of the biggest and most awaited virtual concert of the year—The Show, starring Blackpink is scheduled for tomorrow, January 31, 2021. Blinks cannot stay calm! We are gearing up for the digital show, and the K-Pop titans are ready to rock the stage with their enthralling performance. Ahead of ‘The Show’ live concert, Blinks have flooded Twitter with pictures of the members—Jennie, Lisa, Rosé and Jisoo, displaying their excitement for the music events. Die-hard fans have surely purchased the YouTube members, but those who haven’t here we bring you all the details including the virtual event time, ticket prices, online links and more.

The K-Pop queens know how to keep fans hooked. They recently appeared at The Late Late Show With James Corden, giving Blinks a sneak peek to what they can expect from The Show. The live streaming event will allow the singers to perform songs from their debut The Album live since its release in October. Besides, Rosé will also debut her solo music during the virtual concert. Blinks surely know how extraordinary the show can be, considering how visually energising the group’s performances are.

Blinks Are Excited For The Show

AS AN OT4 BLINK MY HEART IS FULL. THEY LOOK SO HAPPY 😭😭 BLACKPINK CONCERT TOMORROW#THESHOW_SOUNDCHECKLIVE @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/PXmKZpcmzd — rosé solo leak all my love is gone leaked rs1 (@prettylisavage) January 30, 2021

Pics From the Rehearsal

THE PINKS GOOFING AROUND WHILE DELIVERING STABLE MASTERPIECES IS A QUEEN BEHAVIOR. THEIR LEVEL IS GOD-TIER. BLACKPINK CONCERT TOMORROW#THESHOW_SOUNDCHECKLIVE @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/xkDBvnJLv9 — POT4KTE IMNIDA⁷¹²¹⁷⁸ (@HandNiLimario) January 30, 2021

Excited For Rosé's Performance?

ROSÉ IS GONNA PERFORM A SEXY SOLO STAGE TOMORROW! WATCH OUT FOR THE QUEEN! BLACKPINK CONCERT TOMORROW#THESHOW_SOUNDCHECKLIVE @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/ENfcqT6Oj9 — POT4KTE IMNIDA⁷¹²¹⁷⁸ (@HandNiLimario) January 30, 2021

Blackpink The Show

Pictures From Blackpink's Official IG Stories

Blackpink ‘The Show’ Live Streaming: Date, Time, Ticket Prices and Online Links

Blackpink ‘The Show’ will air on January 31 at 2:00 PM KST, 10:30 AM IST on the group’s YouTube channel. It is to be noted here that to enjoy the virtual concert; you will have to purchase a membership to Blackpink’s official YouTube channel. Fans wanting to get involved will have to become ‘members’ with prices starting from 36,000 KRW (Rs. 2,346 approx.). This will allow viewers to enjoy ‘The Show’ livestream, rebroadcast and custom emojis. If you want to enjoy behind-the-scenes content too, you will have to purchase the membership of 48,000 KRW (Rs. 3,128 approx.) Click HERE to watch Blackpink The Show live streaming.

Blackpink also hosted ‘The Show’ sound check rehearsal for members only a day before the event. Blinks were thrilled! Blackpink is an undeniable force right now, and if you are someone who doesn’t yet understand the hype, it’s time to check it out for yourselves.

