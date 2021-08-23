New Delhi, August 23: An image depicting a scene of Draupadi Vastraharan from Hindu Epic 'Mahabharata' has created a digital outage. The 'Hindu-Phobic' graphic image, which the Twitterati believe to be an advertisement by Myntra, showing Lord Krishna checking his phone seemingly to place an order for 'extra long saree' in the backdrop of the said incident has caused a Twitter storm against Myntra, yet again, with the '#BoycottMyntra' trend gaining momentum. The controversial image, which Myntra has categorically denied once before, appeared in 2016 as well.

The clothing-accessories e-store had been previously faced backlash for the same illustration in 2016. However, an another platform called 'Scroll Droll' owned up the responsibility for the conversational image and clarified that 'Myntra is nowhere associated with it directly or indirectly.' Myntra also condemned the illustration and said 'We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this.' #BanTandavNow: Twitterati Label Saif Ali Khan’s Amazon Prime Show As ‘Anti-Hindu Series’, Say Makers Are Allegedly Mocking Hindu Gods.

Check The Tweet By Myntra Regarding The Controversial Illustration From 2016:

We did not create this artwork nor do we endorse this. https://t.co/EWyWUEsky5 — Myntra (@myntra) August 26, 2016

Meanwhile, an enraged Indian Twitter space is filled with resentment against Myntra for the old graphic, which has resurfaced again, amid the under currents of growing religious sentiments. Here is what Twitteratti think about the illustration:

This is not an ad, it is a direct insult to Hinduism & Hindu’s everywhere. It’s time to send a message loud & clear: Anti-Hindu propaganda will no longer be met with passivity. It will be met with action. #BoycottMyntra pic.twitter.com/EThpeT0xrL — Kavita (@Sassy_Hindu) August 22, 2021

Some have even uninstalled the app:

You @myntra making fun on Hindu's God .It's totally not acceptable and also I aware to everyone plz uninstall this Myntra app immediately.#BoycottMyntra pic.twitter.com/CBnXO1eYOq — Abhi Vicky (@1abhi_vicky) August 23, 2021

People have also called for action against Myntra:

Earlier this year Myntra was in news after complaint against its logo for being 'Offensive, Insulting to Women' was lodged with the Mumbai Cyber Police. Following which, the fashion e-tailer did change its logo. Digital platforms are increasingly becoming a playground for fake news, misleading claims and untrue information which multiples and spreads like wildfires. People are advised to verify any such information before believing it to be true.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2021 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).