Myntra, the e-commerce fashion giant has been forced to change their logo after a Mumbai-based woman activist lodged a complaint alleging it to be insulting and offensive towards women. She filed a complaint with the state cyber police in December, 2020 and sought the removal of logo by the online shopping giant. In the complain, the activist stated that the letter ‘M’ in the logo was obscene to the eyes and claimed that it depicts a woman’s vagina. As soon as it made the headlines, social media users had mixed reactions to give. Some are in support of the claim; others are plain confused thinking since when letter ‘M’ depicted a woman’s vagina, or any human body part for that matter! So, now, if Myntra’s ‘M’ is ‘vulgar,’ are other brands such as McDonald’s, Byjus, Gmail and Airbnb, will be the next target?

Myntra’s surrender comes at a time when brands and marketing campaigns have frequently been facing hate-fuelled backlash on the internet, forcing them even to pull down ads. For instance, The Tanishq ad featuring a Muslim family organising a baby shower for the Hindu daughter-in-law.

The leading e-commerce store for fashion and lifestyle products has been using this visual brand mark for the past five years. Complainant, Ekta Naaz, founder-director of Avesta Foundation, and her advocates stated that “the overall placement of the colour scheme” of the letter ‘M’ in the logo was “obscene” to the eyes of any person of “normal prudence” and further claimed it was “deliberate placement of the colour scheme” to “depict a woman’s vagina and such is again highlighted with the colour scheme of depicting her legs spread out in a suggestive manner,” as noted by TOI in its report.

She alleged in her complaint that such portrayal of a woman and her private parts… “as an object of lust,” would corrupt the mind of viewers and “even excite them,” which will lead to further “victimisation” of women in our society.

The e-commerce giant also drew abuse on social media after Patel took up the matter on online forums. Others find it absurd, pointing out other brands and their logos if they are targeted next. Did you know McDonald’s logo is actually a pair of breasts? If yes, you are not alone or perverted! In 2017, Food Beast reported that the fast-food giant hired a design consultant and psychologist, Louis Cheskin, to design a new logo. He created the McDonald’s logo we now see and convinced the brand’s senior management that the golden-coloured breast-shaped arches would “bring in more customers” by sending subliminal messages.

He referred to the golden arches as “mother McDonald’s breasts,” and believed that it would register subconsciously in customers' minds and further persuade them to eat McDonald’s.

Netizens even pointed out many other brands and their logos such as Airbnb, Byjus, Gmail and more, would be the next target as pervs relate them to women’s private body parts.

Dirty minds can think of any way they want to. Vulgarity lies in the eyes of perverts. The latest view coming in for Myntra is another face of intolerance. The way the complainant related Myntra’s colour combinations pink and red and interpreted it to be female organ is bizarre! A brand is now being forced to change its logo because the overactive imagination of a few people who find it obscene is unacceptable. Logos are an important part of brand-building, and companies spent crores to establish one as a familiar symbol in the customers' minds. All the efforts have now been laid waste.

